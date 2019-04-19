'Versatile' Minkah Fitzpatrick Prepared For All Possibilities

The 11th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, Fitzpatrick started 11 games for the Dolphins last season — five at safety, three as the nickel back, and three at cornerback.

Fitzpatrick, who played in every game, finished the season with 79 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed. His highlight, of course, was his 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Beyond mere stats, Fitzpatrick’s ability to line up at different spots and maintain a consistent level of performance was pretty impressive — especially for a rookie.

Even though he had bounced around on the Alabama defense in college — even lining up at linebacker at times — Fitzpatrick said it wasn’t easy.

“I look back on last year and just say it was a challenge,” he said. “I was a first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins. We didn’t really know exactly what was going to happen when I got here, if I was going to play safety, corner, nickel or whatever it may be. And I played every single one of those. And it’s not really easy to do that. It was a challenge. It was tough. A lot of it wasn’t really planned out. Somebody may have gotten hurt and I had to just use my ability and the coaches and lean on them to dive into that.