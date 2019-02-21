This Is How A Yale Grad Became The Dolphins' Defensive Coordinator

"If you go back and dig it up, there's film of it," Graham said. "My senior year of high school, I wanted to get a chemical engineering degree and go into the CIA.

"Started off with chemical engineering. That didn't go too well. Had to switch it up. My dad told me, he said, 'Listen, the change from engineering to sociology, make sure you're not living here when you graduate.' I said, 'I think I'll be OK.'"

Graham has been more than OK.

"Pat is a Yale guy," Flores said. "He's extremely bright. He is great with the fundamentals and has very strong leadership ability. I can't say enough good things about him. We worked together in New England and I know the type of passion he has and the way he works. We have a lot of the same core values and beliefs from a defensive standpoint."

For his part, Graham was asked how somebody ended up going from Yale to becoming an NFL defensive coordinator.