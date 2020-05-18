Previewing Ricky Williams Interview on the Fish Tank Podcast

NFL rushing champion. Heisman Trophy winner. The Miami Dolphins fan base adored Ricky Williams for his on-field accomplishments, but the occurrences between the white lines make up only a fraction of his story.

The franchise's number two all-time leading rusher joined Seth Levit and O.J. McDuffie for an hour-long deep dive into his circuitous tenure with the Dolphins, as well as an exploration of his life away from football. The episode will be released on Tuesday, May 19 on The Fish Tank Podcast.

"We're narrative driven; we love telling stories," Levit says. "There's so much that's talked about that fans don't get to hear. A lot of the questions -- rightfully so -- are about what happened on the field, the X's and O's. But there's so much else that happens behind the scenes, whether it's on the sidelines, in the huddle, or just when guys are hanging out with each other."

A former eighth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies and a qualified yoga instructor, there are many layers to the member of the 10,000-yard career rushing club.