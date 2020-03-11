REPORTS: Reshad Jones to be Released

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2010 out of Georgia, played in 128 games and over 7,400 snaps with Miami. He recorded 763 career combined tackles, 41 for a loss and 10.5 sacks. Jones always found the football, his Dolphins tenure comes to a close with 21 interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven recoveries. Jones ranks second in team history with six defensive touchdowns behind only Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor.

Jones' first Pro Bowl selection came in 2015 when the safety picked off five passes (two returned for scores) and made a career-best 135 tackles. Jones earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest run defending grade among safeties that season, leading his position with 51 run stops.

The former Bulldog had countless big moments as a member of the aqua and orange including his most recent homecoming in a 2017 game at the Falcons. The Atlanta native secured a Dolphins victory with an interception in the game's deciding moments.