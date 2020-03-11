Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020 01:46 PM

REPORTS: Reshad Jones to be Released

Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Reshad Jones era in Miami has reportedly come to an end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dolphins will release the two-time Pro Bowl safety. Per the report, the move will become official on March 18 and will free up $5.3 million against the salary cap.

"We want to thank Reshad for everything he has done for the Miami Dolphins," General Manager Chris Grier said. "I have known Reshad since spending time with him at Georgia and have been impressed with everything he's been able to accomplish. We wish him the best moving forward."

RESHADQUOTES9

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2010 out of Georgia, played in 128 games and over 7,400 snaps with Miami. He recorded 763 career combined tackles, 41 for a loss and 10.5 sacks. Jones always found the football, his Dolphins tenure comes to a close with 21 interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven recoveries. Jones ranks second in team history with six defensive touchdowns behind only Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor.

Jones' first Pro Bowl selection came in 2015 when the safety picked off five passes (two returned for scores) and made a career-best 135 tackles. Jones earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest run defending grade among safeties that season, leading his position with 51 run stops.

The former Bulldog had countless big moments as a member of the aqua and orange including his most recent homecoming in a 2017 game at the Falcons. The Atlanta native secured a Dolphins victory with an interception in the game's deciding moments. 

Jones was Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded safety in 2012, his breakout season. He allowed a completion percentage of just 48.7 in coverage and 247 receiving yards on the year. Jones had three seasons as top-10 graded run defender in his career.

Related Content

2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 3.0
news

2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Draft analysts overwhelmingly expect the Dolphins to select a quarterback with their first of three first-round selections.
Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard To Wide Receivers Coach
news

Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard To Wide Receivers Coach

Grizzard will oversee the wide receivers group and is entering his fourth year with the Dolphins.
Dolphins Preparing To Use Immense Draft Capital
news

Dolphins Preparing To Use Immense Draft Capital

Miami owns the most draft picks in 2020 and is tied for the most picks in 2021.
Christian Wilkins Embodies Brian Flores' Vision
news

Christian Wilkins Embodies Brian Flores' Vision

Wilkins has been described as a leader with character off the charts.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during an NFL week 14 football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 8th, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Getting Better With Age

Fitzpatrick is expected to return to Miami after going 5-4 in his final nine starts last season.
What Does DCC Mean To Others? A Personal Account From A Rider: Part 2
news

What Does DCC Mean To Others? A Personal Account From A Rider: Part 2

Dolphins Cancer Challenge took place on Saturday. Andy Kent recalls his experience on his path to the finish line.
Head Coach Brian Flores celebrates with Wide Receiver Allen Hurns (17) during an NFL week 1 football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on September 8th, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
news

For the Dolphins, Versatility Important Between Lines And On Sideline

Head Coach Brian Flores is entering his second season at the helm with some new and familiar faces on his staff.
2020 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers
news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers

Another box was checked in the lengthy pre-draft process with the completion of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Quick Turnaround In Miami? Quotes From Busy Thursday In Indianapolis
news

Quick Turnaround In Miami? Quotes From Busy Thursday In Indianapolis

National media pundits praised the work of Miami's front office for putting the organization in prime position.
Dolphins Cancer Challenge Hits Record-Breaking Numbers
news

Dolphins Cancer Challenge Hits Record-Breaking Numbers

Saturday's edition of the annual Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge set a new standard in its 10th year of operation.
What Does DCC Mean To Others? A Personal Account From A Rider
news

What Does DCC Mean To Others? A Personal Account From A Rider

Dolphins Cancer Challenge take place this Saturday. This is who Andy Kent is riding for tomorrow.

Advertising