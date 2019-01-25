Senior Bowl Showcasing Top Prospects On Saturday

Following three days of practice, the game will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile and be televised live by NFL Network.

After the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Florida, last Saturday, the stage has moved to Mobile, Alabama, for the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The early stages of the offseason for the Dolphins was heavily focused on their coaching search, but the last two weeks have been significant for the personnel department.

“From top to bottom, if you need a quarterback … and, again, all these guys, a lot of different flavors,” Nagy said. “A lot of different skill sets. I think the teams that I’m speaking with that need a quarterback can’t wait to get down here because it’s such a deep group.”

As new Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told The Audible last week, one thing that stands out the group of prospects at the event this year is the depth at quarterback.

The Senior Bowl is the final chance for college prospects to go head-to-head in a game situation until the NFL draft in late April.

Bradbury was among the players recognized by Nagy on Thursday when he handed out practice awards for the week, with Bradbury landing offensive lineman recognition. The overall practice award, though, went to USC offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.

Lock and Jones both are among the top 50 prospects in the 2019 draft, according to NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who unveiled his list this week. Others among his top 50 who are at the Senior Bowl are Washington State tackle Andre Dillard, Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat, Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram, Delaware safety Nasir Adderley, Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson, Alabama State tackle Tytus Howard and North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury.

The Senior Bowl offers small-school prospects, such as Adderley and Howard, the chance to prove they can compete against elite competition. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who is coaching the North team, praised a group of small-school players for their work at practice, among them Georgia State wide receiver Penny Hart, UC Davis receiver Keelan Doss, Massachusetts’ Andy Isabella, and Charleston defensive end John Cominsky.

Other players recognized for their work in practice were Stidham, running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame, wide receiver Deebo Samuel of South Carolina, tight end Foster Moreau of LSU, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs of Alabama, linebacker Drue Tranuill of Notre Dame, defensive back Darnell Savage of Maryland and specialist Austin Seibert, a kicker from Oklahoma.

“Guys from small schools like Doss and Hart are really helping themselves,” Gruden said. “And Isabella has got something, He is quick. And this Cominsky kid is also making people check the rosters to see who he is.”

It’s entirely possible that one of those players or somebody else playing in the Senior Bowl this year will become a Dolphins draft pick in three months.