South Florida Will Always Be Home For Sam Madison

"Unbelievable, man," Madison said. "Even a year ago, I was working with the Super Bowl Committee just trying to get everybody ready for this game. This was never on my radar being able to coach. And then to come back home and play in Miami, a stadium that I played in for nine years, it feels really good. It's awesome."

"It was something I was kind of thrust into and something that I've always loved," Madison said. "Even when I was here with the Dolphins, being able to work with the younger corners that were coming in because you never know when you're going to go down and you always want your team to win football games. If you go down, you want the next guy to be in it. Being able to teach those younger guys how we play, how it's supposed to be done because we challenge ourselves each and every day, each and every week not to really miss practice, to be ready or a game and then go out there and execute the game plan the right way."