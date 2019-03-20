Stephen Ross' Tennis Vision Becomes Reality At Hard Rock Stadium

“When you look at and see the transformation of a parking lot and football field into what I think would be a great venue for tennis, it was an exciting thing,” Ross told those assembled for the ceremony. “We convinced people we could do something in a world-class manner. I’ve got to thank the team led by (Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO) Tom Garfinkel for executing all the details to put together to make something great. Ideas are great but it’s the execution and handling all the details. We welcome everybody going out to the fields and seeing the outer courts and what’s been put together. I think you’ll find it a really unique experience.”