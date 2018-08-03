The Blitz: August 3, 2018

After his three-interception performance, the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley says Xavien Howard has been the Dolphins' best player during training camp.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post says the Dolphins have found their number one-shutdown-lockdown-press-man-coverage corner.
Defensive backs coach Tony Oden has a simple policy to decide who gets the most reps: "If you ball, you play."
Kenny Stills is helping DeVante Parker silence his critics.
Frank Gore is an ageless wonder.
Isaac Asiata changed his approach to this season after working with a life coach.
Wrestling legend "The Big Show" Paul Wight took in practice from the sidelines.
Actor Andy Garcia was spotted on the sidelines at yesterday's practice chatting with Dan Marino.