Presented by

The Blitz: August 3, 2018

Aug 03, 2018 at 07:40 AM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

080318_Blitz

Yesterday's practice was full contact and full pads.

After his three-interception performance, the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley says Xavien Howard has been the Dolphins' best player during training camp.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post says the Dolphins have found their number one-shutdown-lockdown-press-man-coverage corner.

D5B_6369

Defensive backs coach Tony Oden has a simple policy to decide who gets the most reps: "If you ball, you play."

Kenny Stills is helping DeVante Parker silence his critics.

D42_6449

Frank Gore is an ageless wonder.

Isaac Asiata changed his approach to this season after working with a life coach.

RF3_8822

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is determined to get the most out of DT Jordan Phillips.

D52_7615

Wrestling legend "The Big Show" Paul Wight took in practice from the sidelines.

D41_5524

Actor Andy Garcia was spotted on the sidelines at yesterday's practice chatting with Dan Marino.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, December 27, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, December 24, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, December 20, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, December 17, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
Advertising