The Blitz: Brian Flores Meets with the Media

The Dolphins used the fifth pick in last year's draft to select Tagovailoa. Miami is slated to pick third next month in the 2021 draft, a position that gives the Dolphins a lot of flexibility.

"Any time you pick third overall, there's a number of players and a number of ways you can go," Flores said.

"Again, our scouting staff … I think they've done a really great job as far as narrowing down who the top players are in this draft," he continued. "We have a pretty good idea of who those are. I think everyone – or most people who are kind of analyzing it know who those players are. We'll have an opportunity to grab one of them at least in let's call it the top 10; but obviously having that type of pick, there's a lot of other avenues we could go."

With the draft seven weeks out, the focus now is on free agency, a period that comes equipped with a theme song for Flores.

"I think I'm going to be playing the song 'you can't always get what you want,' on Day 1 in free agency, to be honest with you, because we may get priced out on some guys we're looking at that we'd like to have," Flores said. "They may just want to go elsewhere. So I think we're going to try to do the best we can."