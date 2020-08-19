The Blitz: Defense Focused On Takeaways

Aug 19, 2020 at 08:51 AM

August 19, 2020

As Christian Wilkins likes to say when he takes the field, "another day, another dollar." It's the third installment of training camp 2020 edition, and we have the latest. Tuesday's practice was full of big plays – both from the offense and defense – some impressive work in the trenches, and four veteran players joining Brian Flores in speaking to the media.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Roster Comings and Goings

There are no roster updates to provide at this time.

They said it

The Dolphins defense twice took the ball away on Tuesday, but had an opportunity for at least two more (a pair of dropped interceptions). Attacking the football and creating big plays has been a point of emphasis for this Miami defense, according to veteran safety Eric Rowe.

"This year we're putting a huge emphasis on getting the ball – like getting an interception, getting the pick, batting the balls, tipping the balls to get a pick – however we've got to get it, that's our huge emphasis for this year and it starts right now in training camp," Rowe said. "We've even got a point board. Like whoever can get the ball out, everybody's got like a little point list. That's how far we're emphasizing it."

Related Links

Around the Beat

One player used to taking the football away from the opposition is DeVante Parker. The frequent winner of jump balls has been at it again so far through two days of training camp practices this summer.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Parker's approach to the game, which led to the breakout season a year ago.

Parker, 27, matured in so many ways. And it's one thing to spend a lot of time, especially alone, watching film, but it's another to come to better understand how to use that time efficiently.

"The way I watch film now, it's changed a lot," Parker said Tuesday. "You have to see who you are going up against that week, especially if they are one of the top corners. The defensive back might switch up their technique."

Stat of the Day

From Weeks 9-17 in 2019, new Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (then with Washington) had the 10th-highest pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus. Flowers earned the 83.7 mark by surrendering only eight total quarterback pressures and just two hits. Flowers didn't allow a sack before or after the team's Week 8 game in Minnesota.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

August 19, 1967 – A record crowd of 50,822 files in to see the first Dolphins interleague game. The Dolphins lost the game to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-17.

Content On Tap

The Drive Time podcast is back for the third recap show of the week. Accompanying the podcast will be the written story – Top News, Training Camp Recap – on MiamiDolphins.com.

Related Content

The Blitz: We Have No Choice But To Be Ready
news

The Blitz: We Have No Choice But To Be Ready

Day 2 of training camp is here and we have you covered on the latest from Davie
The Blitz: Dolphins Staff Focused on Teaching, Communication
news

The Blitz: Dolphins Staff Focused on Teaching, Communication

Dolphins coaching staff for 2020 details importance of communicating, emphasis on teaching
The Blitz: There's Joy In Hard Work
news

The Blitz: There's Joy In Hard Work

Building relationships and getting better every day -- the focus of Dolphins training camp
The Blitz: One Month From Football
news

The Blitz: One Month From Football

With opening day one month away, we look at the latest from Dolphins HQ
The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine
news

The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine

The latest from Davie, what's on-tap, and linebacker Jerome Baker's energy source
Grpahic: The Blitz Featuring Byron Jones
news

The Blitz: Cornerback Byron Jones Fitting In Early

Brian Flores spoke about the Dolphins new cornerback on Monday, and how he's working with his new team.
The Blitz: Gailey Brings Degree Of Offensive Freedom
news

The Blitz: Gailey Brings Degree Of Offensive Freedom

The Dolphins are back at it for Week 2 of strength and conditioning, here's the latest from Davie.
The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary Of Dan Marino's Hall Of Fame Induction
news

The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary Of Dan Marino's Hall Of Fame Induction

An update on the roster and why Brian Flores values communication.
The Blitz: Personalities Meshing Early At Training Camp
news

The Blitz: Personalities Meshing Early At Training Camp

Players address media, roster news and all the latest from Davie.
The Blitz: Training And Transactions
news

The Blitz: Training And Transactions

Catch up on everything you, the Dolphins fan, need to know for Wednesday.
The Blitz: Day Two Of Conditioning
news

The Blitz: Day Two Of Conditioning

Get ready for the day with everything you need to know as a Dolphins fan.

Advertising