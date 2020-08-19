The Blitz: Defense Focused On Takeaways

Around the Beat

One player used to taking the football away from the opposition is DeVante Parker. The frequent winner of jump balls has been at it again so far through two days of training camp practices this summer.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Parker's approach to the game, which led to the breakout season a year ago.

Parker, 27, matured in so many ways. And it's one thing to spend a lot of time, especially alone, watching film, but it's another to come to better understand how to use that time efficiently.

"The way I watch film now, it's changed a lot," Parker said Tuesday. "You have to see who you are going up against that week, especially if they are one of the top corners. The defensive back might switch up their technique."

Stat of the Day

From Weeks 9-17 in 2019, new Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (then with Washington) had the 10th-highest pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus. Flowers earned the 83.7 mark by surrendering only eight total quarterback pressures and just two hits. Flowers didn't allow a sack before or after the team's Week 8 game in Minnesota.