Top News: Training Camp Recap -- Day 2

One-on-ones on the offensive line vs. the defensive line is the very essence of football, according to one observer, anyway. A heavyweight bout. Two behemoths battling it out in the trenches for superiority.

Tuesday, a pair of winners emerging from either side of the drill. On an unofficial scorecard, Ereck Flowers and Christian Wilkins acquitted themselves well. The two split a pair of head-to-head matchups, but inflicted pain on their counterparts.

Wilkins – who racked up 24 quarterback pressures over the final 10 games of 2019 – showed off his quickness and power combination. Frequently, Wilkins would get on the outside shoulder, under the pads of the opposing offensive linemen and reposition to shed the block en route to the passer.

Flowers – who allowed just two quarterback hits and no sacks over the final nine games of 2019 – flexed his sheer power. He was immoveable; an anchor that parked all passersby dead in their tracks.

Big plays

Bobby McCain celebrated his 27th birthday with a pair of big plays in the team period of practice. The first – an interception – where McCain was floating in coverage, keyed a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass to the middle of the field, and broke on the ball to secure the takeaway.

Just two plays later, Fitzpatrick tried to shoot one into the turkey hole (the name for the soft spot behind the cornerback and underneath the safety) after Jakeem Grant flashed open. With Noah Igbinoghene hot on Grant's trail, McCain flew over from his center field position and broke up the pass just as it arrived in Grant's arms.

McCain was working on tracking deep passes in the individual portion of practice – always a good sign to see the drills bleed over into the scrimmage period.

DeVante Parker is a full-fledged play maker. He skied over defenders for a pair of big plays Monday and did the same on Tuesday. Parker tracked a deep shot in another must-see-event between he and cornerback Byron Jones. Jones was in terrific position; but as we learned last year, that doesn't even make up half the battle when defending Parker.

Parker also shook free on a quick-hitting slant pattern. He secured the catch, ran through an arm tackle and was off to the races before getting tagged-off (a simulated tackle) some 30-40 yards downfield.

Chester Rogers also caught a slant – this one from Tua Tagovailoa – and as he worked up field had the ball knocked loose by defensive back Nate Brooks. The defense recovered and, deservedly so, celebrated the takeaway.