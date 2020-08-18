The Blitz: We Have No Choice But To Be Ready

August 18, 2020
Day one is in the books and another opportunity to get better is on the horizon. The Dolphins hit the practice field in a couple of hours for another day full of interviews, fundamentals and football.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
New safety Jeremiah Dinson will wear No. 36.
They said it
Kyle Van Noy joins the Dolphins defense while reuniting with Brian Flores, who coached the linebacker in New England. Van Noy has accumulated 107 quarterback pressures and 78 run stops over the last two seasons, but also has 513 snaps playing in coverage. Van Noy discussed his versatility in his Monday media availability.
"I feel like I'm the last of a dying breed," Van Noy said. "I don't think you can find players that can do all three skillsets. Usually they're either in coverage or run, one of those situations. Very rarely do you get all three. I'm just trying to bring that energy to the team, trying to be a problem, a mismatch, and take advantage of that mismatch wherever I line up."
Around the Beat
Van Noy's name came up during Flores' morning presser. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald detailed coach's response to what Van Noy brings to the lineup and the locker room.
On what drew the Dolphins to linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency: "Obviously, I coached him in New England. He's very smart, he can play multiple positions, he's got leadership ability.
"He's going to help us in a variety of ways. From a communication standpoint and leadership standpoint, I see him similar to Tua and Fitz — his relationship with [Davon] Godchaux, Bobby [McCain, Jerome] Baker, you see that starting to grow. He and I have a good relationship — up and down at times, as he will tell you. I think the world of Kyle. He has a great family. I'm looking forward to working with him this year."
Stat of the Day
According to Pro Football Focus, Kyle Van Noy has played 2,003 total snaps over the last two years combined. Last season, Van Noy played 776 snaps on the ball (on the line of scrimmage) with only 58 snaps as a box defender. In 2018, however, Van Noy split his snaps almost evenly with 563 on the ball and 514 in the box as a stand-up linebacker. Van Noy's workload extends to slot and wide corner as well as special teams.
August 18, 1968 – The Dolphins notch the club's first interleague victory with a 23-7 win over the Philadelphia at the Orange Bowl.
