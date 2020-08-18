The Blitz: We Have No Choice But To Be Ready

Around the Beat

Van Noy's name came up during Flores' morning presser. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald detailed coach's response to what Van Noy brings to the lineup and the locker room.

On what drew the Dolphins to linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency: "Obviously, I coached him in New England. He's very smart, he can play multiple positions, he's got leadership ability.

"He's going to help us in a variety of ways. From a communication standpoint and leadership standpoint, I see him similar to Tua and Fitz — his relationship with [Davon] Godchaux, Bobby [McCain, Jerome] Baker, you see that starting to grow. He and I have a good relationship — up and down at times, as he will tell you. I think the world of Kyle. He has a great family. I'm looking forward to working with him this year."

Stat of the Day

According to Pro Football Focus, Kyle Van Noy has played 2,003 total snaps over the last two years combined. Last season, Van Noy played 776 snaps on the ball (on the line of scrimmage) with only 58 snaps as a box defender. In 2018, however, Van Noy split his snaps almost evenly with 563 on the ball and 514 in the box as a stand-up linebacker. Van Noy's workload extends to slot and wide corner as well as special teams.