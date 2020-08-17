Top News: Training Camp Recap — Day 1

Situational football is another staple of Flores' program. At one stage late in practice, coaches sounded the horn to move on from the 11-on-11 period to field goal work. Just as things were getting aligned, the horn blew again and the team rushed back into the live 11-on-11 period for one more play – a surprise challenge that the team responded to appropriately.

Discipline is another point of emphasis. Last year, the "T.N.T" (takes no talent) wall provided the roster with a reminder that without taking care of the basics, the rest can become a moot point. That focus produced the fourth-fewest penalties in the NFL a season ago.

A physical game

"They have more protection and we're going to let them go a little bit more today," Brian Flores said regarding a fully padded practice.

Flores is never short on intensity, but the meter cranks up a few more notches when he gets to talk about the on-field product. Last summer, Dolphins camp was a physical grind and the second year under Flores has a similar look. In between the 11-on-11 sessions, the Dolphins were competing live in a variety of drills, including open-field tackling.

Flores' preference for a physical team that can control the point of attack on either side of the ball is hardly a secret. The team spent free agent resources and draft capital to get bigger and stronger up front in the offseason. We saw the fruit of that offseason labor play out on the field with a smashmouth brand of ball.