The Blitz: Dolphins Staff Focused on Teaching, Communication

Flowers was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He's played in 75 career games with 71 starts after spending time in Washington (2019), Jacksonville (2018) and with the N.Y. Giants (2015-18). Last year, Flowers started all 16 games at left guard for Washington. He originally entered the NFL with the Giants as the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft. A Miami native, Flowers attended Norland Senior High School and the University of Miami.

They said it

Dolphins defensive and special teams assistant coaches met with the media on Saturday morning. Among the many themes developed by Brian Flores – and perpetuated by his coaching staff – is the ability to communicate. New Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander touched on the importance of communicating, particularly on defense and in the secondary.

"Communication is a must in our defense," Alexander said. "I tell those guys a lack of communication leads to disaster."

Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain were in the lineup for the majority of 2019's schedule as the starting safeties. It was the first year in the new position for both after the veterans selflessly made the change from cornerback to safety. Alexander himself – a cornerback at Boise State but a safety in the NFL – is privy to the challenges of making the switch from corner to safety.