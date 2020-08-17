The Blitz: Dolphins Staff Focused on Teaching, Communication

Aug 17, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Travis Wingfield

August 17, 2020

The grass is cut, the lines are painted, the chin straps are buckled, the media are here (socially distanced, of course) and it's time for football. The only proper introduction for this edition of The Blitz would be accompanied by Ric Flair – it's football season! Woo!

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Roster Comings and Goings

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday they have been awarded safety Jeremiah Dinson off waivers from Detroit, placed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19* list and activated guard Ereck Flowers. On Sunday Miami announced they have waived safety Adrian Colbertand tackle Nick Kaltmayerand activated defensive tackle Brandin Bryantoff the reserve/COVID-19* list.

Dinson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 1, 2020. He was a three-year starter (2017-19) at Auburn, where he played in 48 career games, totaling 214 tackles (129 solo) and four interceptions. As a senior in 2019, he served as a team captain and totaled 88 tackles (57 solo) and two interceptions. A Miami native, Dinson attended American Senior High School in Hialeah.

Flowers-Web

Ereck Flowers

#75 OL

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 343 lbs
  • College: Miami (Fla.)

Flowers was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He's played in 75 career games with 71 starts after spending time in Washington (2019), Jacksonville (2018) and with the N.Y. Giants (2015-18). Last year, Flowers started all 16 games at left guard for Washington. He originally entered the NFL with the Giants as the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft. A Miami native, Flowers attended Norland Senior High School and the University of Miami.

They said it

Dolphins defensive and special teams assistant coaches met with the media on Saturday morning. Among the many themes developed by Brian Flores – and perpetuated by his coaching staff – is the ability to communicate. New Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander touched on the importance of communicating, particularly on defense and in the secondary.

"Communication is a must in our defense," Alexander said. "I tell those guys a lack of communication leads to disaster."

Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain were in the lineup for the majority of 2019's schedule as the starting safeties. It was the first year in the new position for both after the veterans selflessly made the change from cornerback to safety. Alexander himself – a cornerback at Boise State but a safety in the NFL – is privy to the challenges of making the switch from corner to safety.  

"It's different but those guys definitely have done the necessary things to transition into that role," Alexander said. "It's just continuing to have them improve throughout practice. When you're not a safety, you're not being that primary communicator as you are in that position. These guys have been doing a good job and we'll continue to develop their communication out there on the field so they can take command and be quarterbacks of their defense."

Alexander is one of three coaches making the jump from the college ranks to the NFL this season. Safid Dean of the South Florida Sun Sentinel detailed the backgrounds of Miami's assistant coaches, who came from every imaginable corner of the country and of the coaching landscape.

New Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, who was plucked from Michigan, coached at Flores' alma mater Boston College while Flores was an assistant with the New England Patriots.

"I knew a lot of people that knew him very well. Everybody spoke so highly of him, not just as a football coach, but as a person," Campanile said Saturday of Flores. "And for myself and my own family to this point of time I've spent here, he's been phenomenal to us. He's just a great person."

Stat of the Day

Since 2016, when the venue for Miami home games was renamed Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins are 19-12 playing under the sunny South Florida sky.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

It's a busy week starting with an action-packed Monday. At the conclusion of practice, we will have a written story recapping the day's events from practice, Coach Flores' and the players' media availabilities, and will also have the latest edition of the Drive Time podcast available in the afternoon.

August 17, 2016 - The Dolphins and Hard Rock International announce an 18-year agreement to name the newly renovated facility Hard Rock Stadium. The iconic lifestyle brand becomes the official Miami Dolphins hotel and resort, casual restaurant partner and hospitality sponsor.

Content On Tap

It's a busy week starting with an action-packed Monday. At the conclusion of practice, we will have a written story recapping the day's events from practice, Coach Flores' and the players' media availabilities, and will also have the latest edition of the Drive Time podcast available in the afternoon.

Be sure to check back with the Dolphins on social media for practice highlights and updates.

