The Blitz: Finishing

Kindley talked about that style of play and the mindset he's developed throughout his life and football career.

"How I came up and how I lived, it just puts me in the position that I am how I am today," Kindley said. "I always want to finish. I always want to drive. I never want to be one of the persons that coach can pick out because – 'he didn't give enough effort.' I make sure anything I do, I finish to 100 percent."

Around the Beat

Last month, we learned about Zach Sieler's hunting facility, Clay Gully Outfitters.

Thursday, Sieler painted a bigger picture of his preferred lifestyle by informing the South Florida media where he takes his residence, which comes equipped with wheels.

"Y'all going to laugh, but I actually stay in an RV during the season," the good-natured Sieler told reporters Thursday, ahead of the Dolphins' Week 6 game against the Jets. "I got a fifth wheel [camper] I stay in during the season. I actually have roots in Sebring, which is about two hours from here. That's where my home base is.

