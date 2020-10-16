The Blitz: Finishing

Oct 16, 2020
October 16, 2020

With the weekend on the horizon and the Jets coming to town Sunday, it's hard to top that Friday feeling. The Dolphins are back at it again as final preparations for the division rival are being implemented and executed today. We've got the latest on injuries, the Dolphins offensive line production, Zach Sieler's transportable home and a whole lot more.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Thursday Injury Report

Miami Dolphins (Did not participate and limited participants listed)

For the entire injury report, click here

Table inside Article
Player Injury Thursday Practice Status
DT Davon Godchaux Biceps DNP
DE Shaq Lawson Shoulder Limited
TE Durham Smythe Knee Limited
LB Kyle Van Noy Groin Limited

New York Jets (Did not participate and limited participants listed)

For the entire injury report, click here

Table inside Article
Player Injury Thursday Practice Status
OL Mekhi Becton Shoulder DNP
QB Sam Darnold Right Shoulder DNP
RB Frank Gore Not Injury Related DNP
CB Bless Austin Calf Limited
DL John Franklin-Meyers Foot Limited
OL Alex Lewis Shoulder Limited
WR Breshad Perriman Ankle Limited
DL Quinnen Williams Hamstring Limited

They Said It

The Dolphins offense is tied for 12th in points scored per game (27.2). Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has the fifth-highest Total QBR (82.6) behind only Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill. Behind any good offense is quality pass protection and offensive line play. The Dolphins have allowed only eight sacks this season, tied for the 10th fewest in the league.

This production comes from a line that worked in four new starters and recently replaced one rookie (Austin Jackson, foot injury) with another (Robert Hunt). The other offensive line draft pick, Solomon Kindley, hasn't missed a snap this season. Pro Football Focus charges Kindley with only five pressures allowed this season on 207 pass-blocking reps.

On top of producing by the numbers, Kindley has developed a penchant for punishing opposing defensive linemen for coming off the block and elevating in an attempt to bat passes down at the line of scrimmage.

Kindley talked about that style of play and the mindset he's developed throughout his life and football career.

"How I came up and how I lived, it just puts me in the position that I am how I am today," Kindley said. "I always want to finish. I always want to drive. I never want to be one of the persons that coach can pick out because – 'he didn't give enough effort.' I make sure anything I do, I finish to 100 percent."

Around the Beat

Last month, we learned about Zach Sieler's hunting facility, Clay Gully Outfitters.

Thursday, Sieler painted a bigger picture of his preferred lifestyle by informing the South Florida media where he takes his residence, which comes equipped with wheels.

"Y'all going to laugh, but I actually stay in an RV during the season," the good-natured Sieler told reporters Thursday, ahead of the Dolphins' Week 6 game against the Jets. "I got a fifth wheel [camper] I stay in during the season. I actually have roots in Sebring, which is about two hours from here. That's where my home base is.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald has more.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

October 16, 1966 – The Dolphins end a string of five consecutive losses by defeating the Denver Broncos, 24-7, for the first win in franchise history.

Stat of the Day

According to Pro Football Focus, Dolphins safety has limited opposing quarterbacks to just a 2.8 passer rating when targeting his coverage area – that's tops among all NFL safeties.

Know the Jets

Jets cornerback Pierre Desir has three interceptions this season, tied for first in the NFL. The three interceptions are tied with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and both players have the same number of pass breakups with four.

Content On Tap

It's Friday, which means Dolphins Today is back! Joanna gets you caught up on the latest from Davie on MiamiDolphins.com and the Dolphins YouTube page.

Plus, we have one more day of prep work for the Jets – we'll cover the latest on Top News. Finally, Ronnie Brown joins Travis for the latest edition of Fins Flashback on the Drive Time Podcast. We'll go back to 2009 when the Dolphins beat the Jets on Monday Night Football on a last-minute touchdown.

