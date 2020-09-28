Top News: Hunting Gators and Quarterbacks

Florida is known for its extravagant wildlife and that pairs nicely with the 6-foot-6 defensive tackle's passion project – Clay Gully Outfitters, Central Florida's premier hunting facility for hogs and gators.

"We have guys that have hunted for 20-plus years now. They've got over 35 years of experience together, so we kind of met up – I've been hunting down here for a long, long time," Sieler said. (I have) family in the Central Florida area my whole life, so we started this outfitters business and it's been good for us. It's a huge passion of mine."

Coming from Southern California in college, and the Arizona desert before that, Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson will probably skip any hunting excursion invitations from Sieler.

"It's not my cup of tea but I'll go look at some alligators. I don't know about hunting them though," Jackson said with a laugh. Yeah, not my cup of tea."

Through his first three career games, Jackson is pitching a goose egg in the sacks allowed department. In fact, he's only allowed his man to touch quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick one time, per PFF. Part of his process includes using the defense's leverage against them and chopping their initial punch.