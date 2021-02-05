The Blitz: Friday February 5

The proof is in the numbers. The two squared off in the 2019 Iron Bowl (Alabama vs. Auburn). According to Pro Football Focus, Igbinoghene was targeted four times in that game allowing just one reception.

Igbinoghene also produced against other top-of-the-line prospects playing in the loaded SEC. In that same season, he faced the record-breaking LSU Tigers offense, which featured 2020 first-rounder Justin Jefferson (Vikings), projected 2021 first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase, and the No. 44 player on Brugler's board, Terrance Marshall. The Tigers offense completed three of five passes on Igbinoghene for 40 yards, giving him a combined 73 yards allowed and just 44.4 percent completion against two of the nation's top offenses.

The youngest player in the NFL in 2020, Igbinoghene played 223 of his 286 snaps in Miami's first four games. The 63 defensive snaps he played over the final 12 games produced just two receptions allowed on six targets for 26 yards, including 18 coverage snaps without allowing a catch against the Bengals in Week 13.

"He's a guy who's been practicing very well," Head Coach Brian Flores said after the Cincinnati game in Week 13. "I've seen a lot of improvement with him at practice. I think he's made a lot of plays in the kicking game for us over the last few weeks. Those things don't go unnoticed. He's young. He just turned 21-years-old last week. I think he's getting better. Like I've said, developing players and watching them improve is something that we always have an eye on and I've seen that in practice and he got an opportunity yesterday. I thought he played well."

Statistical improvements were a mark of the development and work ethic Igbinoghene displayed daily, a trait veteran cornerback Byron Jones recognized early in the youngster.

"He's probably one of the most impressive young guys I've seen in a very long time," Jones said. "The way he approaches the game, this kid is here early. He's here early with the coach looking at film. He's there late. The way he practices and the way he really approaches practice is really impressive for a young guy to understand that."

Igbinoghene's mental toughness were cultivated due in large part to strict parents – both Olympian track stars – who were committed to instilling a strong work ethic in their son.