The Blitz: Friday March 5

Mar 05, 2021 at 10:40 AM
Travis Wingfield

Bobby the Barista

The longest-tenured member of the Dolphins defense is captain Bobby McCain. In his sixth NFL season – all with Miami – the free safety enjoyed perhaps his best year yet. He was an integral piece to a Dolphins defense that finished best in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (32.5 percent) and takeaways (29). His leadership and communication on the back end allowed Miami to utilize a multiple defense and confuse opposing offenses by mixing things up.

McCain's comfortability with the defensive system is akin to his familiarity with life in South Florida. In honor of the 305 Celebration (details below), we revisit McCain's attempt to moonlight as a mixologist in the summer of 2019.

Happy 305 Celebration

March 5 is a special day in South Florida, particularly in Miami-Dade County (area code 305). It's not too late to join in the celebration by reserving your spot in the festivities. Once you've accessed your 305 pass, you can join in on the fun, which includes great food, giveaways and a whole lot more.

Offseason Previews on Drive Time

Over the last two weeks, the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield has taken a comprehensive look at the roster, the approaching free agency period, and NFL Draft, which is now just 55 days away.

The most recent episode covering the defensive backs is now available wherever you get your podcasts.

Next week, John Congemi joins Drive Time for a special extended episode as he and Travis will discuss the upcoming offseason comprehensively. John is the co-host of the Audible Podcast, part of the Miami Dolphins Podcast network.

Fish Tank Animation

For some of the best Miami Dolphins stories, check out another podcast in the network, the Fish Tank. Yesterday, we published the latest animated short featuring Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He told the story about the time he learned, the hard way, not to mess with former Dolphins offensive lineman John Bock.

