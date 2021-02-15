The Blitz: Monday February 15

The red and pink cleats read "Single Moms Have Backbones Of Steel & Hearts Of Gold." But on an early December day, it was the man inside the shoes that showed out. Matched up with one of the game's premier slot receivers in Tyler Boyd, Needham registered the same number of catches as the receivers across from him in the win (one reception allowed, one interception).

At that point in the season, Needham's box score shutdowns were already a trend.

Undrafted in 2019 out of the University of Texas El Paso, Needham enjoyed the jump all NFL sophomores hope to make between Years 1 and 2.

"My first year, I started off a little shaky and I had to adjust," Needham said. "I think throughout the first year, just growing, learning and adapting to the NFL season coaching-wise, I think that helped a little bit. Then them just letting me know what I needed to do in the offseason to really make that big jump in the second year, I think that helped a lot. Then Coach 'GA' (Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander) has done a really good job of coaching me the tiny fundamentals in the slot. I didn't know it was that detailed, so he has been a big help in helping me continue to improve my game week by week."

