The Blitz: Nik Needham Excelling Inside

On this Day in Dolphins History

December 3, 2017 – Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard pulls down a pair of interceptions, the first two of his NFL. With his 30-yard touchdown return on the first, Howard led the Dolphins in a 35-9 blowout victory over Denver at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami defense opened and closed the scoring with a pair of safeties and added a third interception by safety T.J. McDonald to put the Broncos out to pasture. Since that game, Howard has a league-high 19 interceptions.

Stat of the Day

In addition to his polished cover skills, Needham has developed an early knack for finding the football. In his 23 games as a pro, he's pulled down three interceptions, forced a fumble and dropped opposing quarterbacks for a pair of sacks.

Know the Bengals

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is one of the best in the business from the inside. Only Buffalo's Cole Beasley has more yards when aligned at the slot position (623 for Boyd, 631 for Beasley). Boyd is in the slot for 86.2 percent of his plays and 80 of his 92 targets come from that position, per PFF.

