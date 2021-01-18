The Blitz: Monday January 18

Amid changes to both personnel and the coaching staff, the Miami defense made marked improvements over the course of the 2020 season. Eight of the newcomers accounted for a combined 4,599 snaps for Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer's unit. Of Miami's 41 sacks, which ranked tied for 10th in the NFL, 23.5 came from players new to the roster in 2020.

The veteran-most defender on the Dolphins roster was part of a triumvirate of linebackers that set a new standard in the franchise record books. Kyle Van Noy signed as a free agent and produced six sacks. Third-year linebacker Jerome Baker (7) and second-year linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (5.5) combined with Van Noy to generate 18.5 sacks, the most by a trio of linebackers in team history.

Among the newcomers in the secondary, cornerbacks Byron Jones and Noah Igbinoghene along with safety Brandon Jones accounted for a combined 1,485 snaps. Incumbent cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Nik Needham and safeties Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe rounded out the top seven snap-takers in a group that helped Miami lead the league in takeaways.

The turnover-centric mindset from the defensive backs unit started back in training camp with another newcomer, Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander. Alexander spent time with the Dolphins in 2019 as an intern before returning to his job as the defensive backs coach at the University of California-Berkeley. He took the same job with the Dolphins in 2020 after Boyer was promoted to defensive coordinator.