The Blitz: Monday March 1

Ogbah came to the United States – by way of Lagos, Nigeria – before his 10th birthday. With his family still in Houston, Ogbah was able to visit his hometown for the first time since last offseason.

"The first trip I took this offseason was back home to Houston to see my family," Ogbah said. "It was rough during the season because I couldn't really see them that much because of COVID. I finally got a chance to talk with them about the season and see how they're doing. Everyone is doing good and I was just happy to see them again."