The Blitz: Monday March 1

Salute to Service
Before being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and before the numerous rushing records he set at the United States Naval Academy, wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry always knew one thing: that he'd serve his country.
The son of two United States Army veterans, Perry's drive and discipline prove that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Recently, Perry has connected with 'The Mission Continues,' a veteran service organization that is a Football Unites partner of the Miami Dolphins and connects veterans with under-resourced communities by deploying them as volunteers.
Most recently on the United States Navy's birthday, Perry participated in a virtual meet and greet with local members of the veteran community, answering questions about his Naval Academy experience as well as his Miami Dolphins experience so far.
Ogbah Donates to Kids Meals Inc.
The offseason is an ample opportunity for NFL players to give back, especially when a community is in dire need. Emmanuel Ogbah, a Houston, Texas native, stepped up to the plate as his hometown has been battling with power outages all over the city.
"Houston's always held a place in my heart," Ogbah said. "Houston took me and my family in when I was nine years old, so any way I can help out, I'm happy to do that. With Kids Meals Inc. we're able to feed a bunch of kids during the power outage in Houston but also with things like repairing refrigerators and things like that."
Ogbah came to the United States – by way of Lagos, Nigeria – before his 10th birthday. With his family still in Houston, Ogbah was able to visit his hometown for the first time since last offseason.
"The first trip I took this offseason was back home to Houston to see my family," Ogbah said. "It was rough during the season because I couldn't really see them that much because of COVID. I finally got a chance to talk with them about the season and see how they're doing. Everyone is doing good and I was just happy to see them again."
Start Your Engines
Sunday brought the NASCAR Cup Series to South Florida and the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race was kicked off by a familiar face to Dolphins fans.
Tagovailoa's jersey was on display Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium as the world-class venue played host to the Canelo-Yildirim fight. On the undercard, Keyshawn Davis won his professional boxing debut, and before the referee raised Davis' hand in victory, he donned the aqua No. 1 jersey.