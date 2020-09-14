The Blitz: Pair of Young Dolphins Defenders Fill Stat Sheet

Jerome Baker was the Dolphin defender most-frequently around the football yesterdfay. His 16 tackles were a career-high. The third-year linebacker also swung the momentum of the game in the third quarter with a strip of wide receiver N'Keal Harry that rolled through the end zone for a touchback and Dolphins takeaway.

"Just go to the ball, run to the ball. That's all it was," Baker said of the forced fumble. "We preach about that every day. So you just run to the ball just try to make a play."

Stat of the Day

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins filled up the stat sheet in his second career opening day. He had six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, a sack and batted down two passes at the line of scrimmage.