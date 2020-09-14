The Blitz: Pair of Young Dolphins Defenders Fill Stat Sheet

September 14, 2020
The Dolphins rallied late, but came up short in the season opener. Today, on the Blitz, we'll hear from Brian Flores and turn the page to the home opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Injury updates
DeVante Parker left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Flores updated the media on the injury post-game.
"We'll take a look at him over the course of the week," Flores said. "I don't have a status update right now, but obviously he didn't return, so we'll see what it looks like tomorrow and in the coming days."
They said it
Jerome Baker was the Dolphin defender most-frequently around the football yesterdfay. His 16 tackles were a career-high. The third-year linebacker also swung the momentum of the game in the third quarter with a strip of wide receiver N'Keal Harry that rolled through the end zone for a touchback and Dolphins takeaway.
"Just go to the ball, run to the ball. That's all it was," Baker said of the forced fumble. "We preach about that every day. So you just run to the ball just try to make a play."
Stat of the Day
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins filled up the stat sheet in his second career opening day. He had six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, a sack and batted down two passes at the line of scrimmage.
"I've just been working hard all year – all offseason, all training camp and everything to try to be in the best shape and be in the best position to help this team win," Wilkins said. "But ultimately, I don't care about the big plays if it doesn't result in wins. It's cool to make big plays but I'd rather win at the end of the day. It's all good and fun; but I'd trade in stats and plays for a win in the win column."
What's ahead
Next Sunday, the Dolphins will host another AFC East rival in the 2020 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills make the trek south. The Bills beat the New York Jets 27-17 yesterday behind the 6-5, 240-pound quarterback's 369 totals yards and three touchdowns (one rushing).
Content On Tap
We'll have all the snap counts, stats and offensive groupings today The Aftermath. Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores and the players for today's Top News story.
John Congemi's three takeaways from Sunday are also available here.