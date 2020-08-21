The Blitz: Size and Skill Give Boost to Dolphins Run Game

August 21, 2020
After a day off Thursday, the Dolphins are back on the practice field today with another opportunity to get better. We'll get audio from Coach Flores before practice, detail the events on the field and hear from three more Dolphins player's post-practice at their media availabilities.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
They said it
Eric Studesville has been coaching running backs since 1997 and with the Dolphins since 2018. His career as a running backs coach began in the same place new Dolphins running back Jordan Howard started his playing career with the Chicago Bears.
On Thursday, Studesville talked about the intangible traits that make Howard a difficult back to tackle, and what attracted the Dolphins to acquire the free agent back.
"Jordan's got really good feet in-line, vision in-line – all of the things that you expect. They both (Howard and Matt Breida) will be able to contribute as pass protectors, too."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins added some serious beef to the offensive line this offseason, both in the draft and free agency. Ereck Flowers, at 343 pounds, joins forces with rookie first-round draft pick Austin Jackson (325 pounds), second-round draft choice Robert Hunt (323 pounds) and Solomon Kindley in the fourth round (339 pounds).
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed just how much weight the Dolphins added on the line this the offseason.
Schad writes: "Marshall and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey want a physical, aggressive, dominant mindset. And general manager Chris Grier has added some massive men who should make the task a bit easier.
In 2019, Miami's most commonly-used offensive line averaged 307 pounds. In 2020, Miami's offensive line, depending on combination, may average 329 pounds. That's 22 more pounds of man potentially holding up and pushing piles."
Stat of the Day
Jordan Howard entered the league in 2016 by way of Indiana University. A fifth-round draft pick, Howard is among the leaders in rushing yardage and touchdown since his rookie season. With 3,895 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground, Howard ranks third and seventh in those categories over the last four seasons.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 21, 2000 - The portion of N.W. 199 Street in front of Pro Player Stadium is re-named "Dan Marino Boulevard." The new address for the Dolphins' home becomes 2269 Dan Marino Boulevard.
Content On Tap
Dolphins Today is set for another episode – you can find Friday's new release on MiamiDolphins.com as well as all social channels @MiamiDolphins.
The Dolphins are back at it for another training camp practice; we'll have you covered with a written recap and on the Drive Time podcast, presented by Baptist Health.