The Blitz: Size and Skill Give Boost to Dolphins Run Game

August 21, 2020

After a day off Thursday, the Dolphins are back on the practice field today with another opportunity to get better. We'll get audio from Coach Flores before practice, detail the events on the field and hear from three more Dolphins player's post-practice at their media availabilities.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Roster Comings and Goings

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They said it

Eric Studesville has been coaching running backs since 1997 and with the Dolphins since 2018. His career as a running backs coach began in the same place new Dolphins running back Jordan Howard started his playing career with the Chicago Bears.

On Thursday, Studesville talked about the intangible traits that make Howard a difficult back to tackle, and what attracted the Dolphins to acquire the free agent back.