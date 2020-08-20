Top News: Dolphins Offensive Assistants On First Week of Camp

Talking shop (X's and O's)

Godsey on finding balance across his tight ends room: "It's extremely important. You don't want a loaded box when everybody just comes down there and plays the run, and if you're facing a defense that wants to respect your ability to threaten them vertically essentially in the passing game, then we need to have hands on hands or hats on hats from a blocking standpoint to be able to allow us to run for some yards; so the tight end position, it's a threat initially because we're on the line of scrimmage for the most part and we're able to get into the defense."

Brown on quarterbacks' situational awareness: "You're always talking about pocket presence, knowing when to throw it away, when to give up, when to get down, and it's a feel thing. You've got a guy that's a however-many-year vet 'Fitz' is. He talks through that. Josh talks through it. Tua talks through what he sees. Chan Gailey talks through what he sees in the meeting. But that's always a process and it's more about when to give up, when to throw it away. It's not just Tua. Every quarterback lives through that. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are in the process."

Studesville on running back vision: "A lot of it is reactions and what they do, but certainly we have things that we're looking at as to how a play is designed. We talk about that a lot of times in meetings. 'Hey, what are our eyes doing? What are we thinking here?' There's a lot of people that can know what the play should do and then there's a difference in the guys that can make the play do what it's supposed to do."

Marshall on how he evaluates offensive line play: "It goes to skillset. It goes to smarts. It goes to toughness. Is he a team guy? And those guys usually are team guys because obviously as you know, there's no stats involved with offensive line. It's bigger, faster, stronger; but there's a lot more that goes into it. O-line is all about intelligent, being able to work on your feet, being able to change – doing things quickly (both) mentally and physically."