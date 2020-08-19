Top News: Training Camp Recap -- Day 3

One of the most productive Dolphins receivers down the stretch last season, as well as in the early going in camp in terms of catching passes in the team periods, Isaiah Ford knows there are no shortcuts to success. Post-practice, the South Florida media asked Ford about his evergreen presence getting extra work on the JUGS machine or with the quarterbacks.

"I think that's something that was kind of instilled in me when I was younger, just growing up and watching my parents work extremely hard, working multiple jobs – my mom and my father," Ford said. "I think it started at a young age and just kind of carried throughout my entire playing career, whatever sport that was. If you want success, you're going to have to put in work and put in extra work at times, too."

Ford also talked about what he's seen from the first-round rookie cornerback in Igbinoghene.

"(Igbinoghene's) going out there and he's competing," For said. "You can tell he's a really competitive guy. If he gets beat, he's going to come back and try the next play. He's not going to get down on himself or anything, which at that position, you have to have confidence in yourself. I think that the more reps he gets, he'll continue to get better."

Some of the best battles in camp so far have come from the receiver vs. defensive back matchups. Ford says competition is the driving force in Josh Grizzard's wide receivers room.

"Our room has a ton of competitiveness, a ton of talent, and it's just my job to go in each day and continue to work to get a little better each day and kind of just do whatever I can to be an outlet," Ford said. "Whether it's the younger guys bouncing ideas or things that I'm seeing that they may not be seeing or everything, just to make our group complete as a whole."

The main event matchup

On the receiving end of Roberts' big plays was running back Matt Breida. To no fault of his own, he ran into a buzz saw early on in the team period.