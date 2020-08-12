The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine

They said it

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had a lot his plate in 2019. The second-year, 22-year-old (now 23) former Ohio State Buckeye logged 1,229 snaps at eight different positions, according to Pro Football Focus. The bulk of his work came as a box defender (869 snaps), but he played all over the defensive formation and on special teams.

Baker participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' on the Dolphins sub-Reddit on Tuesday answering a variety of fan questions. Among them, Baker detailed the traits exhibited by Coach Flores that has earned his respect, and the atmosphere to always challenge these Dolphins players.

"Coach Flo is a unique coach," Baker said. "What I mean by that is he learns you the players and he tries in any way to get you to play at the maximum level. If it's challenging you with words, if it's challenging you mentally. He does everything to get you to be the best player you can be. He does a great job establishing trust with guys. Once you establish that you can really push guys to their limits so they can be their best. I really appreciate that about Flo. He does a great job with that."

Baker, a Cleveland native, appreciates the way his head coach communicates, but he also raves about another aspect of playing his professional football in South Florida.

The sunshine.