The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine

August 12, 2020
Practices are on the horizon as training camp is inching closer. The Dolphins have been hard at work in the strength and conditioning program as the start of the season is just one month away. Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
Cornerback Xavien Howard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
They said it
Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had a lot his plate in 2019. The second-year, 22-year-old (now 23) former Ohio State Buckeye logged 1,229 snaps at eight different positions, according to Pro Football Focus. The bulk of his work came as a box defender (869 snaps), but he played all over the defensive formation and on special teams.
Baker participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' on the Dolphins sub-Reddit on Tuesday answering a variety of fan questions. Among them, Baker detailed the traits exhibited by Coach Flores that has earned his respect, and the atmosphere to always challenge these Dolphins players.
"Coach Flo is a unique coach," Baker said. "What I mean by that is he learns you the players and he tries in any way to get you to play at the maximum level. If it's challenging you with words, if it's challenging you mentally. He does everything to get you to be the best player you can be. He does a great job establishing trust with guys. Once you establish that you can really push guys to their limits so they can be their best. I really appreciate that about Flo. He does a great job with that."
Baker, a Cleveland native, appreciates the way his head coach communicates, but he also raves about another aspect of playing his professional football in South Florida.
The sunshine.
"My favorite thing about playing in Miami is 90 percent of the year I wake up and the sun is just beaming in my face and it just gives me that energy I need to get up," Baker said. "I just love the weather. Just waking up with the sun in your face it really gets your day going so I really appreciate that. I'm from Cleveland so that's why lol."
Around the Beat
New Dolphins receiver Chester Rogers has been known to rub elbows with some well-known celebrities, and not just on the football field. A former child actor, Rogers once received a kiss on the cheek from Gabrielle Union. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post has the story.
Rogers was a child actor who appeared in "Constellation," a long-forgotten 2005 drama that included Union. Somewhere along the way during filming, Union kissed the then-10-year-old Rogers on the cheek — and he has a photo to prove it.\[
Stat of the Day
Jerome Baker finished near the top of the 2019 leaderboard in several linebacker stats. Among his positional contemporaries, Baker was 12th in tackles (126), 11th in run stops (46) and 13th in quarterback pressures (16).
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 12, 1972 – The eventual undefeated Super Bowl champions – and still the only team in NFL history without a blemish on their record – dropped a second consecutive preseason game at home to the Green Bay Packers by a final of 14-13. The Dolphins would win three of the four remaining exhibition games before finishing a perfect 17-0 season. Miami's third and final loss of the exhibition season came against Washington, who the Dolphins would go on to beat in Super Bowl VII just four months later.
Content On Tap
To read all of Jerome Baker's replies on the AMA, visit the Dolphins sub-Reddit.
Today on the Drive Time Podcast we will cover the Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain and the Dolphins safeties, and hear from rookie Brandon Jones.