The Blitz: There's Joy In Hard Work

Parker played in 14 games with four starts for the Dolphins last year after he was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1, 2019. He totaled 19 tackles (14 solo), two interceptions and three passes defensed. Parker originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the L.A. Rams on May 15, 2018 and spent the 2018 season on the Rams' practice squad.

Sterk signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a two-year starter (2018-19) at defensive end for Montana State before moving to tight end with the Dolphins. In college, Sterk started 28 games for the Bobcats and totaled 126 tackles (81 solo), 23.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

They said it

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is the only Dolphins player over the age of 30. In total, Miami's roster features 38 players in the first or second years of their respective careers.

Cornerback Byron Jones signed with the Dolphins back in March. On the Drive Time podcast, Jones expressed his interest in helping lead a young team, as well as providing all the youth with a veteran example. Now that he's in Dolphins camp, Jones is recognizing very early just how hungry a young team can be.