The Blitz: Wednesday March 3

The 17*th* Game

Peter King's weekly Football Morning in America column covers topics from all around the league, including the increasing likelihood of a 17-game schedule next season. But what would that mean from a scheduling standpoint? The structure of the NFL schedule is extremely regimented: six divisional games, four against an entire AFC division, four more against an NFC division and the final two against a pair of clubs who finished in the same position in their respective division.

Now, the inclusion of a 17th game, could change that scheduling dynamic. Or would it? Monday, King wrote that TV partners and NFL schedulers are working under the assumption that the 17-game schedule will debut in 2021.

King also reports the NFL chose the same formula that will produce Dolphins at Raiders and a trip to Miami for the Baltimore Ravens this season (all three teams finished second place in their respective divisions). With the AFC East reportedly taking on the NFC East, the Dolphins could host the 2020 runner-up of that division in the New York Giants.

Happy Birthday QB1