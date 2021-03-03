The Blitz: Wednesday March 3

Mar 03, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The 17*th* Game

Peter King's weekly Football Morning in America column covers topics from all around the league, including the increasing likelihood of a 17-game schedule next season. But what would that mean from a scheduling standpoint? The structure of the NFL schedule is extremely regimented: six divisional games, four against an entire AFC division, four more against an NFC division and the final two against a pair of clubs who finished in the same position in their respective division.

Now, the inclusion of a 17th game, could change that scheduling dynamic. Or would it? Monday, King wrote that TV partners and NFL schedulers are working under the assumption that the 17-game schedule will debut in 2021.

King also reports the NFL chose the same formula that will produce Dolphins at Raiders and a trip to Miami for the Baltimore Ravens this season (all three teams finished second place in their respective divisions). With the AFC East reportedly taking on the NFC East, the Dolphins could host the 2020 runner-up of that division in the New York Giants.

Happy Birthday QB1

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrated his 23rd birthday Tuesday. After serving the Grand Marshal for NASCAR event at the Homestead-Miami speedway Sunday, Tagovailoa took in some puck as the Panthers fell to the Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

The second-year southpaw received plenty of birthday wishes from his Dolphins teammates.

Friday is 305 Day

There's still time to register for 305 Day, presented by Verizon. Mask up and meet us at one of our many locations to join the Dolphins celebration. Use this link to register for early access to our pop-up locations and exclusive giveaways!

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Monday March 1

Malcolm Perry connects with 'The Mission Continues,' part of Football Unites
news

The Blitz: Friday February 26

Emmanuel Ogbah joined the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield
news

The Blitz: Wednesday February 24

Adam Shaheen prepping for Year 2, the heavy hands of Emmanuel Ogbah, Byron Jones and the Social Impact Committee and the top 10 plays of 2020
news

The Blitz: Monday February 22

Blake Ferguson's biggest fan, Tua Tagovailoa's workout, million-dollar goal met, and Mike Gesicki participates in virtual fundraiser 
news

The Blitz: Friday February 19

Sam Eguavoen shares the story of his NFL debut
news

The Blitz: Wednesday February 17

Andrew Van Ginkel game-worn jersey auction, Jason Sanders' contract extension and Daniel Jeremiah's 2021 mock draft 2.0
news

The Blitz: Monday February 15

Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham's Year 2 jump and the special bond he shares with his mother Shannon
news

The Blitz: Friday February 12

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler's journey from Ferris State to South Florida
news

The Blitz: Wednesday February 10

Ascending players, tight end production, superhero alter egos and community service
news

The Blitz: Monday February 8

A look at the NFL offseason schedule, Miami's scheduled draft picks and free agents, and Solomon Kindley making a positive impact in his community
news

The Blitz: Friday February 5

Tagovailoa's foundation, 2020 rookie class evaluations and the details behind Igbinoghene's relentless work ethic
Advertising