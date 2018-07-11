The Grind: OTAs & Minicamp

Also in that group were offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James, linebacker Raekwon McMillan and cornerback Tony Lippett.

All four of those players could play significant roles for the Dolphins in 2018, so watching them move around and practice in the spring was encouraging, particularly when it comes to Tannehill because of the position he plays.

"You see that he jumped right back in there and guys were rallying around him and ready to go," Gase said. "He's got good rapport with those skill guys. Those guys are around each other a lot in the offseason when we're not. Those guys seem to be pretty close and they're working well together and I know those guys are pushing each other."

The 21 rookies, including eight draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents, made the kind of mistakes you'd expect in their first NFL on-field experience, but they also showed the ability to learn from their mistakes.

"I thought they did a good job," Gase said. "Those guys put a lot of time into making sure that they knew what to do out here and were able to perform and were playing at a good speed. That's really the thing that we're trying to get them ready for, for training camp, to where they can play fast and they're not slowed down because they're thinking."

Make no mistake, the rookies still have had homework, so to speak, during their month-long break between the end of the offseason program and the start of training camp.

As is the case with every player on the roster, the rookies need to get in some workouts to report to training camp in football shape. They also need to continue taking a look at their playbook to get ready mentally as well.