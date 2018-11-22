Throwback Thursday | Thanksgiving Memories

Nov 22, 2018 at 11:30 AM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

The Dolphins will be enjoying a day off this Thanksgiving, but they have made their share of appearances on the traditional holiday and have enjoyed good success while doing it.

The Dolphins have a 5-2 record on Thanksgiving for a .714 winning percentage, which is tied for third-best among teams with at least five games on Turkey Day.

So while preparing for a full day of NFL action, let's take a quick look back at the Dolphins' Thanksgiving Day victories.

Nov. 22, 1973

On their way to a second consecutive Super Bowl championship, the Dolphins took a 9-1 record into their game at Dallas to face a 7-3 Cowboys team. This one was all about defense and the running game, as the Dolphins made a 14-0 first-quarter lead stand. The Dolphins rushed for 157 yards and used their punishing ground game to kill off the final 8:41 of the game with a drive that featured four third-down conversions. The Dolphins scored on a 1-yard run by Larry Csonka and a 45-yard pass from Bob Griese to Paul Warfield. Safety Jake Scott set up Csonka's touchdown with an interception and had a big tackle to complete a goal-line stand in the second quarter.

AP_808834019586-2

Nov. 24, 1977

This game was memorable for a few reasons. First, it's one of only two Thanksgiving afternoon games since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 hosted by somebody other than Dallas or Detroit, in this case the St. Louis Cardinals. Second, it was the game where Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese unveiled his glasses. Third was the game itself, which produced what remains to this day the biggest scoring output by one team on Thanksgiving as well as the biggest blowout. The Dolphins were on the positive side of both achievements as they left old Busch Stadium with a 55-14 victory. Griese set a franchise record (later tied by Dan Marino) with six touchdown passes, including three to wide receiver Nat Moore, but the Dolphins actually gained more yards on the ground than in the air that day (295-208).

Nov. 25, 1993

In one of the more famous Thanksgiving Day games in history, the Dolphins recorded an improbable victory at snow-filled Texas Stadium. The Dolphins seemed destined to leave Dallas with a 14-13 loss after Pete Stoyanovich's 40-yard field goal attempt was blocked in the final seconds, but that was before Leon Lett inexplicably attempted to fall on the loose ball after it had moved beyond the line of scrimmage. Lett slipped and knocked the ball forward, and Dolphins center Jeff Dellenbach recovered the loose ball at the 1-yard line with 3 seconds left. Stoyanovich then kicked an 18-yard field goal for a 16-14 Dolphins victory. Beyond the unusual weather conditions, the game had notable moments, such as Keith Byars' 77-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, which he punctuated by doing a snow angel in the end zone. The game-winning drive, which featured a fourth-and-1 conversion with a 2-yard pass from Steve DeBerg to Byars, came after Dallas kicker Eddie Murray was wide right on a 32-yard field goal attempt that could have made it a 17-13 lead for the Cowboys.

Nov. 27, 2003

The Dolphins wore throwback uniforms for this late-afternoon game in Dallas, and they blew out the Cowboys 40-21 thanks to big performances by quarterback Jay Fiedler and wide receiver Chris Chambers. The two hooked up for three touchdowns to stake the Dolphins to a 37-14 lead through three quarters. Fiedler had almost as many TD passes (3) as incompletions (4) on the day when he posted a near-perfect 156.0 passer rating that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The defense chipped in with five sacks, including one by Adewale Ogunleye that produced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Jason Taylor, and three interceptions, one of which was returned 70 yards by safety Sammy Knight.

Joey Harrington Thanksgiving vs. Lions

Nov. 23, 2006

This one was for Joey Harrington. Selected third overall in the 2002 draft by the Lions, Harrington returned to Detroit for this Thanksgiving Day game as the Dolphins' starting quarterback and enjoyed a happy homecoming. He threw three touchdown passes — two to Marty Booker and one to Randy McMichael — to lead the way to a 27-10 victory. The lone Detroit touchdown was scored by tight end Dan Campbell, the same Dan Campbell who would serve as Dolphins interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season.

Related Content

news

Big Brother Little Brother: How Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed Reunited in Miami and Helped Resurrect the Dolphins Running Game

College roommates turned professional teammates, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are inseparable

news

Kyle Van Noy's Many Passions Share a Common Thread of Service

Breaking the stigma of adoption through his foundation, Kyle Van Noy is driven by his desire to give back

news

Bonded by Hard Work, Rookie Offensive Linemen are Loving Life in the NFL

Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt and Solomon Kindley are soaking up the rookie experience

news

Byron Jones' Impact Transcends the Football Field

The cornerback is the Miami Dolphins nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

news

Miami Dolphins My Cause My Cleats in Their Words

Dolphins players will support their cause this weekend with specially designed cleats

news

Andrew Van Ginkel: From Rock Valley, Iowa to Good Morning Football Regular

Big plays on a weekly basis for Andrew Van Ginkel are a product of relentless work in the classroom, weight room and in the kitchen, just like in his early football days

news

The Many Hats in the Dolphins Tight Ends Room

Though one of the smallest position rooms by volume, the Miami Dolphins tight ends flex plenty of muscle and versatility

news

Football's Third Phase: The Kicking Game

Brian Flores' emphasis on the kicking game, and the production of several Dolphins players, is producing big results on Danny Crossman's Special Teams Unit

news

Bobby McCain: A Leader On and Off the Field

Bringing together the locker room and producing on Sundays, the quarterback of Miami's defense says a life in sports taught him how to communicate and lead

news

Emmanuel Ogbah: Following His Father's Humble Footsteps

Living in Lagos, Nigeria until he was nine years old, Emmanuel Ogbah wanted to capitalize on his father's sacrifice to move his family to the United States

news

Dolphins Safety Eric Rowe is Spooking Opposing Quarterbacks

Halloween costumes, pumpkin drip, position versatility and lockdown coverage; Eric Rowe is thriving in October

news

Ereck Flowers: The Quiet Giant Comes Home

His coaches claim he doesn't say much, but Ereck Flowers' performance on the field speaks volumes

Advertising