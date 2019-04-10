Top News: Preseason Schedule & NFL Draft Details

National TV in the preseason
The release of the Dolphins’ preseason opponents came with the news that the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22 would be televised nationally by FOX.
It will be the first time since 2015 the Dolphins have a preseason game on national TV, and there are three similarities to that game against the Atlanta Falcons.
First, the game comes with the Dolphins having a new head coach, with that person this year being Brian Flores.
Second, the game comes in the next-to-last preseason week, which is always considered the most important of the preseason games because it usually involves the most playing time for front-line players as well as the implementation of a game plan.
Finally, the 2015 game was in Miami, just as the one this year will be.
For the record, the Dolphins defeated the Falcons 13-9 in that 2015 preseason game televised by NBC.
Going to the draft
The NFL has announced the list of prospects who will be attending the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee, and it’s likely one of them will be putting on a Dolphins hat and holding up a Dolphins jersey on the night of April 25.
The Dolphins currently hold the 13th overall selection in the draft, which is the same spot they had when they picked tackle Laremy Tunsil out of Ole Miss in 2016.
Round 1 of the 2019 draft will start April 25 at 8 p.m. ET; Rounds 2-3 will be Friday, April 26 starting at 7 p.m. ET; and the final four rounds will be Saturday, April 27 starting at noon ET.
Let’s do some talking
The NFL and NFLPA have announced they have begun discussions toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, and that can only be seen as good news for all NFL fans.
This was the joint statement released Tuesday by the league and the players association: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representatives.”
The current CBA was signed in 2011 and expires after the 2020 season.
Tip of the hat
Finally, the Dolphins joined the South Florida community in paying tribute to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade prior to his final game at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday.
The Dolphins tweeted a close-up shot of Wade with a simple message: "Thank you."
Wade went out in style at AAA, scoring 30 points in 34 minutes in a 122-99 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Birthday wishes
Cornerback Torry McTyer, who will be entering his third season in 2019, is celebrating his 24th birthday Wednesday.
He was born April 10, 1995 in Los Angeles.