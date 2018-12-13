Top News: Dolphins Seeking Road Success In Minnesota

Brandon’s big day: There was a boxing championship belt at Brandon Bolden’s locker in recognition for his outstanding work in the victory against his former team, the New England Patriots, but it had nothing to do with his two rushing touchdowns. No, this was for his work on special teams, as he earned the weekly recognition for that group. Bolden was credited with one tackle and one assist on special teams, to go along with touchdown runs of 54 and 6 yards on his only two rushing attempts. So Bolden was asked whether he thought he had a better day on offense or special teams. “I actually had a pretty solid special teams game,” he said. “They credited me two tackles … there’s not many days you get two touchdowns and two tackles. There were just a bunch of twos for me Sunday. It’s kind of a what and what. I kind of went out there and I wanted to make an impact in either way I was out there. I feel like that goal was accomplished.”