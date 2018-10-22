Top News: Dolphins Sustain Multiple Injuries At WR

QB call: Gase confirmed that Osweiler will make his third consecutive start for the Dolphins when they face the Houston Texans on Thursday. Gase said he would have a better idea on the progress of Ryan Tannehill heading into the weekend. "I think he's in a good spot," Gase said. "This being a short week, it would have been tough. We're probably going to be able to start doing some things with him throwing and kind of seeing how that feels. Once we get through this game, then we'll have a better idea once we head into the weekend as far as where he is, how much further along he has or if he feels good. It's really going to take the duration of this week and we'll probably have a better idea by the weekend." Gase was asked whether Tannehill would start throwing this week. "I think so, at some point," Gase said. "I don't know if it's going to be an NFL football. We might grab one of our kids' nerf balls or something."