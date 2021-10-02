Top News: Dolphins Talk Colts Matchup

Brian Flores on preparing for a banged up team: "Two very good players up front. Hard to move both guys. DeForest, it's hard to move him. He's very quick. He's obviously very talented. A tough guy to block. Then next to Grover, it's hard to move Grover. Then they've got Tyquan Lewis that goes in there and does a good job. They've got some good players really across the board. They do a nice job defensively. They really do a nice job across the board – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. Specifically the defense, it's a tough front to play against. They do a lot of things to create confusion schematically. They're well coached. I think Coach (Matt) Eberflus has done a very nice job since he's been there. We'll have our hands full, that's for sure."

Flores on DTs DeForest Buckner an Grover Stewart: "I think first and foremost, we try to prepare for really everyone and assume that they all will be out there. Until we get the word, which a lot of guys don't practice or are limited on Wednesday and Thursday and then practice on Friday. We probably won't have a – we don't get a game status until today. We prepare for everyone but in a situation like this, there are more guys you are preparing for. More guys, more of their offensive linemen, more of the – it looks like some injuries in other places. You're just preparing for more guys. Our guys know that whoever is in there will be well coached, have good fundamentals, good techniques, are going to know what they are doing, are going to play fast. This team plays fast really in all three phases. This is the National Football League, so everybody is good. Our team knows that. Our team understands that. We know this will be a tough 60-minute ball game."

Jacoby Brissett on facing his former team: "I'm not here for like a revenge game or anything like that. I want to go win just because I'm playing football and I'm playing in the National Football League. We need a win so that's what the purpose of this game is."