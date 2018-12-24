Top News: Dolphins Want To Close Season With A Win

Physical and technical: Gase said after the game Sunday that Jacksonville was more physical than the Dolphins, and he expounded on that topic in his weekly day-after press conference. "We didn't play the way that we needed to play for that game," Gase said. "We didn't play as physical. We needed to make sure that we played at the top of our game against what those guys were, that defensive line. We had to go out, we had to run the ball a certain way. We had to make sure our double teams were good. We couldn't get moved on those. We had to make sure we were the ones moving them. And we started out the game better than what we finished the game. Like, we executed our double teams. When you got two guys hitting one guy, you're going to get movement and then when we're kind of taking bad angles and we're getting split because we're not hitting at the same time, then it was bad. And it cost us because our running backs were getting hit in the backfield. A lot of times I know you want to say it's personnel and, really, a lot of it is fundamentals, techniques, things like that. That's what can help you. That's what helps you overcome when you're playing guys that might be a little more talented than you, but we didn't do that yesterday. That's why we won some games here is because we've used the things that we've talked about in practice, in meetings and sometimes we don't always do it."