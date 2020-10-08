Top News: Facing A Familiar Foe

"I used to call myself a little Randy Moss back in the day," Hunt laughed. "I think I have good hands."

Hunt certainly isn't afraid to have some light-hearted fun in a press conference, but there is one thing he's afraid of – lizards.

"That's like my biggest fear – the little lizards," Hunt said. "I'm really afraid of those; but I'm kind of used to them now seeing them. I don't really run from them. I just look at them."

Davenport was called upon Sunday to fill in for the injured Jackson. He played 25 snaps and didn't allow a single quarterback pressure in the game. Thursday, he talked about the maturation of Hunt and the self-policing nature of the offensive line room.

"(Robert Hunt)'s definitely progressed a lot," Davenport said. "We hold each other accountable and making sure everybody is maximizing their efforts to improve their game. We all talk to the young guys to make sure their technique is as good as it can be and their game is as good as it can be. He's been on a steady up-and-up and I like the way he's progressing."

Technique, fundamentals and rules have to be sharp to get a win in this league, especially on the road against a team that play for a championship a year ago. The 49ers execute their scheme and their plan as well as anybody in the league and Flores knows the challenges this game will provide his Dolphins team on Sunday, particularly in the running game.

"We've got a great challenge in the run game this week against Kyle (Shanahan)'s run offense," Flores said. "(They have) good backs, a good offensive line, tight ends who block and then just schematically, these guys do a good job creating angles and putting themselves in good position to rattle off big runs. This will be a big, big challenge for us."

Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill believes the front seven is defending the run better in recent weeks. He credits better chemistry for the improved results.