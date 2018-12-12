Top News: Hroniss Grasu Signed, Xavien Howard Update

Injury update: Cornerback **Xavien Howard** , who sat out the New England game because of a knee injury, did not practice Wednesday but there is good news in that he has begun running. Howard was injured during his second interception during the victory against Buffalo two Sundays ago. "We'll just kind of see how the week goes," Gase said. "You're always hopeful, at the same time we've just got to make sure … the lateral movement is really the key to everything." Gase said the key for Howard is making sure he won't be in danger of aggravating his injury and being able to play "the way he needs to play."

Turning the page: Wednesday is the start of the work week for the upcoming game, and this was a typical Wednesday for the Dolphins regardless of the enormity of what happened against New England three days ago. Running back Kenyan Drake, the last-play hero against the Patriots, told reporters he wanted to talk about the Minnesota game and not look behind. Gase said there was no issue with his players turning the page. "There's too little time," Gase said. "They understand what we're playing for. I see guys ready to get to this one, understanding that we better be prepared. We know what we're going against. We know that this is a really good defense. It's a well-coached defense. We know that the players on their offense are very talented and they've had games where they've been very explosive, they've scored points, they've done a lot of good things in a lot of their games. This is going to be a tough game for us."