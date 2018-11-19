Top News: Jakeem Grant To Be Placed On IR

Tannehill talk: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, as scheduled, did some throwing last week and Gase said he threw passes as long as 50 yards. But Gase said he wasn't sure whether Tannehill would throw when practice starts this week on Tuesday — a change in the schedule because players will be off on Thanksgiving. "That is a discussion I still have to have with him," Gase said. "I need him to just shoot me straight and tell me where he's at and we'll go from there. Obviously, practice is going to come up here quick and then I'll have a better idea." As for the chances of Tannehill playing against the Colts, Gase said: "I don't know. I'll find out here in a little bit. I really don't know. I'm not going to rule him out because if he comes to me and is like, 'I feel great' … We can't be wrong of starting the week one way and then flipping back or vice versa of we get to Friday and all of a sudden it's, 'I feel like I can go.' It just doesn't work. It's just hard enough for a quarterback as it is when you get all the reps during a week of practice. We'll kind of see how it goes." Regardless of what happens, the events of last week were a step in the right direction. "Yeah, he can throw it down the field now," Gase said. "It looks good now. It looks good. It's just all about how many times. It's always just constantly that conversation of, 'How you feeling?' I'm sure it's annoying to him. I'll ask the same question so many times where he's like, 'Enough.' But I don't know how he feels. I've just got to go off what he tells me."