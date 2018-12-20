Top News: Jason Sanders' Impressive Rookie Campaign

Sack surge: Defensive end **Robert Quinn** has been on a hot pass-rushing streak lately, with 4.5 sacks in the past five games. That came after he had one sack in the first nine games, and that surge has put him first on the team with 5.5 sacks on the season. Gase said the key for Quinn was not getting frustrated earlier in the season. "He keeps doing the same thing in practice and in games," Gase said. "I think he's done a better job of working his run game stuff. We're always looking to get better in that area obviously. As far as pass rushing goes, he's tightened the corner down a little bit. He's used some different moves than probably what I've seen in the past. He just kept at it. I know that can be frustrating to a guy that's anticipating probably his numbers being higher than what they've been. He's stuck with it. He's disrupted at the right time for the most part."