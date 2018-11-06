Top News: Jerome Baker Named Rookie Of The Week Finalist

In the community: As part of its Teamwork at Work initiative, the Dolphins held its third Football Unites Cultural Tour on Tuesday. The Football Unites Cultural Tour is an opportunity for Football Unites grantees, Miami Dolphins players, alumni and staff to learn more about the cultures that make up South Florida. The visit Tuesday took guests to Little Haiti and Liberty City. The guests included members of 5000 Role Models, the Miami Gardens, North Miami and North Miami Beach Police Athletic League (PAL), Pridelines, NOBLE, as well as adult participants of Football Unites.