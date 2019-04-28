Top News: Josh Rosen Makes His Way To South Florida

Running back Chandler Cox became the seventh Auburn player drafted by the Dolphins when he was taken 233rd overall in the seventh round. The last time Miami had taken an Auburn player was in 2006 when they selected WR Devin Aromashodu — in the seventh round, with the 233rd overall pick. The selections of Cox and Myles Gaskin in the seventh round marked the first time since 2008 that the Dolphins took two running backs in the same draft. They chosen Jalen Parmele in Round 5 and Lex Hilliard in Round 6 in that 2008 draft. The selection of OL Michael Deiter in Round 3 and LB Andrew Van Ginkel in Round 5 marked the first time since 2013 the Dolphins took two players from one school in the same draft. The Dolphins selected LB Jelani Jenkins and RB Mike Gillislee from the University of Florida in 2013.