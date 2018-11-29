Top News: Kenny Stills' Role In Offense Evolving

QB conversation: Gase has stayed true to his declaration early in the season that he was planning on keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster all season, and he said Wednesday he never considered deviating from the plan this year despite all the roster changes necessitated by injuries. "I don't look at it as a luxury," Gase said. "That's what we're going to do. If we find guys we like, we're going to keep trying to develop them and spend as much time with those guys as we can. The last three years we've lost quarterbacks. We just gotta keep finding guys that we like and try to develop them. I don't know how to explain it. It just kind of worked out to where it hasn't been really a discussion or a worry." Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler have seen action this season, while David Fales has yet to play. Luke Falk was a fourth quarterback on the active roster before he was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Gase says he's liked what he's seen from Fales in practice. "To me, I like David's anticipation. I like the way his brain works, the way he sees things. He like what he does in practice, what we see every day. I like the way that he just keeps coming along, just keeps working."