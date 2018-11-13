Top News: Players Using Bye Week To Relax And Recharge

Backing Brock: Quarterback Brock Osweiler put the blame squarely on himself after the game at Green Bay for the offense's failure to get into the end zone, and he earned some respect from his teammates in the process. "It's not just his fault, obviously," guard/center Jake Brendel said. "It's always nice to have somebody that's willing to take the blame and just put in on himself like that. That's really selfless of him. He's a really good dude and he's a really good player, so it's really nice to have him on the team with us." Said guard Jesse Davis : "We respect that guy, especially if he wants to do that. That's awesome."

Minkah on the move: Rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick lined up at multiple positions in the secondary again against Green Bay and ended up playing 55 of 57 defensive snaps. Fitzpatrick said he was happy with his performance. "I think I've done pretty well," he said. "I've done my assignment, done my job just about every play. We do a really good job of preparing during the week. We all move around, whether it's me, Bobby (McCain) or somebody else. We just move around a lot, so we're kind of prepared. I think we've done a good job overall as a secondary doing that."

Asiata's ascent: Guard Isaac Asiata made his second appearance in a regular season NFL game against Green Bay after being promoted from the practice squad last Friday. "It was awesome," Asiata said. "It's one of those things where it seems like it would never happen, but you want to be able to be ready for when the opportunity comes and you are. It was fun. It was an exciting day for me and my family. It was fun to go out there to Green Bay with the guys." Asiata, who appeared in the 2017 season finale against Buffalo, played four snaps on special teams against Green Bay on Sunday. He had been on the practice squad all season before his promotion. "I talked to our O-line coaches, they stressed and emphasized for me to treat every week like I'm going to play, like I'm the starter," Asiata said. "How I take my notes, how I'm watching film, my scouting reports, how I practice out there against the defense. Even though I'm not running our scheme, at least it's going to be our technique and stuff. It paid off, and I'm glad that they trusted me to pull me up. It was nice because I did that for eight weeks. It wasn't anything different. It's been a great season. I've learned a lot this year under a great O-line coach. We have a great O-line room with some good vets that I'm learning from."