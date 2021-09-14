Top News: Practice Turnover Circuit Continues to Pay Dividends 

The final fumble, Xavien Howard's fourth quarter strip and scoop, flipped the win probability metrics from a 70.7 percent advantage for the home team, to a 64.4 percent chance of a Miami victory. It also created an opportunity to put the game on ice with the four-minute offense. The result: a well-executed march sparked by a first down strike from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVante Parker. After that throw, Miami's win probability jumped another 10.4 percent (up to 74.8) as the Dolphins crept out of the shadow of their own goal post.

The 13-yard completion got Miami out of the blocks while the offensive line and backs took the Dolphins through to the finish line. Prior to three Tagovailoa kneel downs, Miami rushed for 13 game-sealing yards on four carries when everyone in the building knew what was coming.

"I thought specifically at the end of the game, when we needed some first downs running the football, to run the clock out, it was good to see us finish the game with the ball," Head Coach Brian Flores said. They knew we were going to run it, we knew we were going to run it, and we were able to pick up a couple of first downs there, so that's always good."

The execution of the offense complemented a rejuvenated vertical attack that saw Tagovailoa hit the longest pass of his career (36 yards to Jaylen Waddle) and another 30-yard dime to Parker.