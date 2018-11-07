Top News: Ryan Tannehill Remains Upbeat

Osweiler observations: With Tannehill again out, Brock Osweiler will make his fifth consecutive start at quarterback. The seven-year veteran, however, isn't looking beyond this week when it comes to his role. "My focus is strictly week to week, and within that week making the most of the opportunity presented," Osweiler said. "This week, I'm the starting quarterback for this football team and I get a chance to play football against the Green Bay Packers and get another chance to go out there and lead the team. That's where my focus is and making the most of that opportunity." While the offense failed to score a touchdown against the Jets, it didn't turn the ball over and the end result was a 13-6 victory. That said, Osweiler knows the offense needs to be more productive against Green Bay. "Obviously as an offense, you want to score a lot more points than 18 points per game and we understand that," he said. "We understand that we've underachieved in some football games, but we're working very hard to get that cleaned up so that we can score more touchdowns and we can score more points. This offense has very lofty goals. We set the standard very high for what we're trying to accomplish every week and sometimes you're not going to accomplish that. But I can promise you, it's not from a lack of work ethic."