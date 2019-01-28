Top News: Xavien Howard Impresses At Pro Bowl

Xavien Howard certainly made his presence felt in his first Pro Bowl game.
The Dolphins cornerback helped the AFC to a 26-7 victory Sunday at Camping World Stadium when he started and recorded an interception.
Howard picked off Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter when he stepped in front of 49ers tight end George Kittle and, after faking a pitch, returned the interception 15 yards, the longest return on the five interceptions in the game. The turnover set up the AFC’s final touchdown, a 6-yard pass from Houston’s DeShaun Watson to Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Howard finished the game with three tackles and almost had another pick in the first half before Jets safety Jamal Adams bumped into him.
Miami champs: Before the Pro Bowl game Sunday, the S2N Dolphins 13-14 boys FLAG football team won a NFL Flag national championship title at Camping World Stadium. The Dolphins emerged victorious among the more than 30 teams that competed all week in their age group after defeating the defending champion Tucson Turf Cardinals 18-0 in the final. NFL FLAG players and coaches took part in Pro Bowl Week events, including Play Football Opening Night, the Play Football Celebrity Flag Game and the Pro Bowl game. Teams across four divisions (9-10 coed, 11-12 coed, 13-14 girls and 13-14 boys) competed in the annual culmination of the country's premier youth flag football program. Teams qualified for the championships by winning regional tournaments hosted by USA Football and 12 NFL team markets.
Senior Bowl wrap-up: One day before the Pro Bowl, the Senior Bowl was played in Mobile, Alabama, and Duke quarterback Daniel Jones walked away with MVP honors after leading the North to a 34-24 victory against the South. Jones was 8-for-11 for 115 passing yards with one touchdown and added a 1-yard touchdown run. Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson was named the South’s Most Outstanding Player after completing 13 of 21 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Other standouts included UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella (7 catches, 74 yards, 1 touchdown); Memphis running back/receiver Tony Pollard (8 carries, 60 yards, 1 touchdown); Delaware safety Nasir Adderley (5 tackles, 1 interception); and TCU defensive end LJ Collier (2 sacks, 1 forced fumble).
RISE Town Hall: Super Bowl week kicks off Monday with Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade, and among the many events this week will be the fourth annual RISE Super Bowl Town Hall, “Champions of Change: Tackling Social Justice Together.” It will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, site of Super Bowl LIII. The event will take place at The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). NFL players and executives, community leaders and members of the King family will participate in the solution-based conversation focused on criminal justice reform geared toward adults and the next generation of leaders. The panels will identify tangible next steps that the audience can take back to elevate social justice in their communities. The town hall is open to media and will be livestreamed by The Undefeated – ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. Jason Reid, Senior NFL Writer at The Undefeated, will serve as the moderator.