Top News: Xavien Howard Impresses At Pro Bowl

Senior Bowl wrap-up: One day before the Pro Bowl, the Senior Bowl was played in Mobile, Alabama, and Duke quarterback Daniel Jones walked away with MVP honors after leading the North to a 34-24 victory against the South. Jones was 8-for-11 for 115 passing yards with one touchdown and added a 1-yard touchdown run. Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson was named the South’s Most Outstanding Player after completing 13 of 21 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Other standouts included UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella (7 catches, 74 yards, 1 touchdown); Memphis running back/receiver Tony Pollard (8 carries, 60 yards, 1 touchdown); Delaware safety Nasir Adderley (5 tackles, 1 interception); and TCU defensive end LJ Collier (2 sacks, 1 forced fumble).

RISE Town Hall: Super Bowl week kicks off Monday with Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade, and among the many events this week will be the fourth annual RISE Super Bowl Town Hall, “Champions of Change: Tackling Social Justice Together.” It will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, site of Super Bowl LIII. The event will take place at The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). NFL players and executives, community leaders and members of the King family will participate in the solution-based conversation focused on criminal justice reform geared toward adults and the next generation of leaders. The panels will identify tangible next steps that the audience can take back to elevate social justice in their communities. The town hall is open to media and will be livestreamed by The Undefeated – ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. Jason Reid, Senior NFL Writer at The Undefeated, will serve as the moderator.