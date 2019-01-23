Top News: Xavien Howard's First Pro Bowl Experience

Looking ahead: Because the Dolphins will have a new coach, they will be allowed to start their 2019 offseason program April 1 instead of April 15. Of course, there’s plenty of the NFL calendar before then, including the NFL scouting combine from Feb. 26-March 4, the deadline for teams to apply or franchise tag March 5, and the start of the 2019 “league year” March 13.

RISE Town Hall: As usual, there will be plenty of events during Super Bowl week, one of which will feature RISE, the Ross Initiative for Equality in Sports. It will be the fourth annual Super Bowl Town Hall, “Champions of Change: Tackling Social Justice Together,” and it will take place Thursday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, site of Super Bowl LIII. The event will take place at The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). NFL players and executives, community leaders and members of the King family will participate in the solution-based conversation focused on criminal justice reform geared toward adults and the next generation of leaders. The panels will identify tangible next steps that the audience can take back to elevate social justice in their communities. The town hall is open to media and will be live streamed by The Undefeated – ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. Jason Reid, Senior NFL Writer at The Undefeated, will serve as the moderator.