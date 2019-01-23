Advertising

Latest Stories

Top News: Xavien Howard's First Pro Bowl Experience

Top News: Xavien Howard's First Pro Bowl Experience

Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy Previews Game, Discusses Top Prospects

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program

Xavien Howard Named To PFWA All-AFC Team

Xavien Howard Named To PFWA All-AFC Team

Former Dolphins Players & Coaches On The Passing Of Bob Kuechenberg

Former Dolphins Players & Coaches On The Passing Of Bob Kuechenberg

Andy Cohen: "Kooch" A Special Breed

Andy Cohen: "Kooch" A Special Breed

Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 05:00 PM

Top News: Xavien Howard's First Pro Bowl Experience

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Top_News_0123193

Cornerback Xavien Howard joined his AFC teammates Wednesday for the first practice in preparation for the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Howard, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time, missed the final four games of the 2018 regular season because of a knee injury but still finished tied for first in the NFL with seven interceptions.

After the season, Howard was named a second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press as well as All-AFC by the Pro Football Writers Association.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday at 3 p.m.

Looking ahead: Because the Dolphins will have a new coach, they will be allowed to start their 2019 offseason program April 1 instead of April 15. Of course, there’s plenty of the NFL calendar before then, including the NFL scouting combine from Feb. 26-March 4, the deadline for teams to apply or franchise tag March 5, and the start of the 2019 “league year” March 13.

RISE Town Hall: As usual, there will be plenty of events during Super Bowl week, one of which will feature RISE, the Ross Initiative for Equality in Sports. It will be the fourth annual Super Bowl Town Hall, “Champions of Change: Tackling Social Justice Together,” and it will take place Thursday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, site of Super Bowl LIII. The event will take place at The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). NFL players and executives, community leaders and members of the King family will participate in the solution-based conversation focused on criminal justice reform geared toward adults and the next generation of leaders. The panels will identify tangible next steps that the audience can take back to elevate social justice in their communities. The town hall is open to media and will be live streamed by The Undefeated – ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. Jason Reid, Senior NFL Writer at The Undefeated, will serve as the moderator.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: 2019 Pro Bowl | Day 1

D5B_5809
D5B_5570
L1150759
D5B_5703
D5B_6509
D41_3856
L1150780
D5B_6225
L1150805
L1150844
D5B_6298
L1150729
D5B_5862
D5B_6040
D5B_5835
D5B_5967
D5B_6394
D5B_5712
D5B_5826
D5B_5789
D5B_5381
D5B_5545
D5B_5491

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3 seconds
1 / 23

Taking the reins: One of the final events at the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff Ceremony, and this year’s ceremony will officially kick things off for the Miami Host Committee for Super Bowl LIV. The ceremony takes place the morning after Super Bowl LIII, and will feature that Host Committee providing a wrap-up from the week’s activities, to be followed by the handoff to the Miami Host Committee for Super Bowl LIV. That game is scheduled to be played Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Staying in the States: The NFL announced this week the five international regular season games for 2019 and they not include the Dolphins. Miami has played four times in London in the regular season, against the New York Giants in 2007, the Oakland Raiders in 2014, the New York Jets in 2015 and the New Orleans Saints in 2017. The Chiefs and Chargers will play in Mexico City next season, along with four games in England: Panthers-Bucs, Bears-Raiders, Bengals-Rams and Texans-Jaguars.

Related Content

Top News: Chris Grier To Take Over Football Operations
news

Top News: Chris Grier To Take Over Football Operations

Top News: Cam Wake Wraps Up Another Impressive Season
news

Top News: Cam Wake Wraps Up Another Impressive Season

Top News: T.J. McDonald Recognized With 2018 Good Guy Award
news

Top News: T.J. McDonald Recognized With 2018 Good Guy Award

Top News: Xavien Howard Named Team MVP
news

Top News: Xavien Howard Named Team MVP

Top News: Dolphins Want To Close Season With A Win
news

Top News: Dolphins Want To Close Season With A Win

Top News: Cam Wake More Than Just A Pass Rusher
news

Top News: Cam Wake More Than Just A Pass Rusher

Top News: Jason Sanders' Impressive Rookie Campaign
news

Top News: Jason Sanders' Impressive Rookie Campaign

Top News: Xavien Howard Returns To Practice
news

Top News: Xavien Howard Returns To Practice

Top News: Xavien Howard Headed To The Pro Bowl
news

Top News: Xavien Howard Headed To The Pro Bowl

Top News: Coaching Staff Not Surprised By Kalen Ballage's Performance
news

Top News: Coaching Staff Not Surprised By Kalen Ballage's Performance

Top News: Refocused Dolphins Ready For Minnesota Vikings
news

Top News: Refocused Dolphins Ready For Minnesota Vikings

Advertising