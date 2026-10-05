Transcript: G/T Kadyn Proctor Press Conference - October 5

I know that we talked yesterday about the offensive line's performance. Have you seen the film and can you expound on it? What did you guys do well with the 121 yards rushing?

Kadyn Proctor: Yeah, just watching the film. Obviously, like I said, the penalties, we have to eliminate that. But obviously just building off of some of the run plays that we have. We had some big holes on some of those plays, just got to hit them. Just building off of the good stuff. We saw the film, obviously seen some things that I could have worked on. And we're always just one man away. That's kind of how football works, just one man away.

Has anything about either the physicality or the speed of the game at this level surprised you to this point?

Kadyn Proctor: I wouldn't say so. No, I feel like Alabama prepared me pretty well for this stage and I feel like just as a big, powerful guy that I've been holding my own up to this point and I feel like I've been building confidence within myself. So been playing pretty good.

What impressed you yesterday about Ollie Gordon II?