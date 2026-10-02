Transcript: HC Jeff Hafley Press Conference - October 2

We saw Brewer surface on the injury report with a hand yesterday. Is he out Sunday?

Jeff Hafley: No, he'll go. He'll go today.

Did that happen in practice?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah. He'll go, there's nothing there. Obviously there is something there, but he's going to practice today and he's going to play in the game. I'm not concerned about him playing in the game, just to be very clear there.

And Douglas and Beal, are they out?

Jeff Hafley: Yes, they'll both be out.

And then we had one other concern from the injury report yesterday, seeing Achilles added to Storm Duck as he works his way back from PUP. Did he tear it, God forbid or did just strain?

Jeff Hafley: No, no. No, but I would say he's unlikely to play. Just coming back this week, he'll be unlikely to play this week. But thank you for your concern on Storm.

Jaylen Wright's improvement to a full practice, does that indicate he's good to go?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I thought he looked good yesterday. So he'll be full today and he'll be ready to go.

There were some encouraging signs from the pass rush last week. How have you seen that built upon in the week of practice?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, overall, I thought this has been our best week. I mean, the energy, the efficiency, I think it's hands down been our best week. I think the guys gained some confidence and they're starting to be in Week 4 of what they're doing in game prep, and a lot of these young guys are getting in the routine and I love the energy. I love their attitude and the way they're connecting. This was a fun week of practice with a lot of hard work. I think the pass rush is another one of those units that the more they're out there together, the better that they'll be. I thought they had a really nice week and they're excited for the game.

With Caleb Douglas, these early season, early career reps are obviously so valuable. What do you want him to do while he's sidelined in order to kind of compensate for not being on the field?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, everything he can with Kyle and our medical team to make sure that he's going to be ready to play sooner than later, and then obviously he'll be in with Todd and making sure that his strength and conditioning is up. Those are always big. And then he's in every meeting and he's got to stay locked in and he's got to watch practice, watch the practice tape and stay on top of it. Because what we don't want to have happen is all of a sudden when he gets back, and hopefully that's soon, that he takes a step back mentally. He's doing a good job. He's a mature guy, and we're staying on top of it.

Obviously, we all want Caleb to play, but if there's one positive bone in his absence, it's that Malik gets to grow his chemistry with guys like Bell, Dulcich, et cetera. What's the next step that you want to see in that chemistry group on Sunday?

Jeff Hafley: Just the timing and rhythm. I'm supposed to run an out route at this many yards and I do and the ball comes out. I think just in general for this team right now, where we're at with the youth with guys playing together, to me it's can I trust the guy next to me to do his job precisely and be where he's supposed to be every single play over and over and over again. And we've seen glimpses of that, right? And then we've seen where we're just a little bit off here and a little off here, and I think that's really important. That's why we got to practice and that's why these practices have to be game like for us, because those are the things in the game, those are the differences between a big play or an incomplete pass, or a missed block and a missed run. That's what we're looking for right now. The receivers I thought had a really nice week too. Like I said overall, I can't undervalue the effort and just the overall attitude that this team has put in this week. It's pretty cool to watch. I'm excited for today. We got to finish the week strong. And then these guys will be excited to get on that plane. It's going to be a big challenge and a tough environment with another undefeated team.

As far as the fourth edge rusher, obviously no Clelin Ferrell anymore – released and you used up his three moves anyway. But beyond Malik Herring, is Zeek Biggers the logical guy as that extra edge player? How has he done at edge compared to inside?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, he's done a good job. I mean, look, for a guy in really a second year of really playing, to have to bounce back and forth, not easy. But he's good at both. He's good against the run when he's outside. He's probably got more to him as a pass rusher when he's inside. But he's going to have to step up and do those things. And there's going to be other guys that they're going to have to step up at edge as well. Excited to see more young guys get an opportunity and see what they can do on Sunday.

With only two halfbacks on the 53, is the likelihood that the vacant roster spot will go to that, or are you comfortable with just using the practice squad elevations?

Jeff Hafley: We'll use the elevations. Carlos and Hunter, they've had good weeks, and you can see it even when they're carrying the ball on the look team. I think they feel an opportunity is close and they're doing everything in their power to seize that. I know the competition has brought out the best in them, and at some point, we'll need them both. So we'll go with one of those guys who determine who that is after practice and then we'll go from there.

Would you mind talking about what each of those does well? We didn't have a chance to ask Bobby that. What Carlos does well and what Jarquez does well?

Jeff Hafley: Bobby kind of alluded to this yesterday, they both fit the scheme. Bobby's comfortable with both of them in the run game. Certainly different qualities in each, but I think they're both good backs who can carry the ball. They've got good straight line speed. They run hard. They can be in there on third down in protection, so they don't have to come off the field there. They both have some size to them, and they can both catch the ball out of the backfield. So I think they're similar. Now to see them in games, I know Carlos has played and Hunter has played in a bunch of preseasons, so we'll see who we go with.

Three weeks in, what have you learned about Mazi Smith?

Jeff Hafley: He keeps getting better, and hopefully we'll be close to seeing him on a Sunday. But he's making improvement, learning the defense and doing everything that Clark asks him to do. I think he's getting himself in better shape, which is important. I've seen improvement, and I'm excited about the progress that he's made and eventually we're going to see him on a Sunday.

After this game, Kenneth Grant at least becomes eligible to return.

Jeff Hafley: He does.

Is he on the up and up to get back and what have you seen?

Jeff Hafley: He is. I think he's kind of grown a little bit impatient. He feels better. He's eager to get going. He looks good right now. We've missed him, and that's not a knock on anybody that's out there, but we'll be excited and hopeful that we'll have him back sooner than later.

Could it be next week where he begins practicing? Do you know yet?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, it could be, for sure. We'll see. Like I said, and this is being 100% real with you, he looks good right now. I just think I don't want to give you a definitive "yeah" because let's see – he's got to practice and then let's see how he looks when he practices and is he ready to play, so I don't want to get my hopes up. Let's just say he looks good right now and I like where he's at, and we'll see what he can do next week.

What are some of the lessons that your young cornerback unit has learned through the first three weeks of the season that you hope that they apply on Sunday whether Justin Jefferson is out there or not?

Jeff Hafley: I mean that's a big if he's out there or not, so we'll see what happens there. They still got (Jordan) Addison and they still got (Jauan) Jennings, so I don't want to take anything away from the rest of the players that they have because I think they have one of the best corps in the NFL. Just like I said, I think those guys are getting better, whether it's been Chris on the outside from Week 1 to Week 3. Marshall, I think he's becoming a more consistent player. And then JuJu, the one thing I will say about JuJu that has impressed me the most is we kind of challenged him early, he's got to be a physical guy that tackles, and if you really watched that game closely last week, he was physical. He was physical in the run game. He was physical with the wideouts. And the more comfortable they get will continue to get them better and better, but those guys have done a nice job.

For the sake of thoroughness, since we asked you about Kenneth, Trey Moore also is eligible to come off IR, although I don't think we're expecting him, but is he still on track for a return at some point this season?

Jeff Hafley: Yes, he's still on track. I just saw him actually down in the weight room and he was working out, so that's really encouraging and good to see. I don't know when that will be, but I'm hopeful that will be this year. He's a guy that at this point would have had a huge role for us, and he did a really nice job in camp and put himself in position to be a guy that was out there. So we'll see when he gets back, starts practicing, and I'm hopeful it'll be sometime this year. But he was downstairs, he looks good.

Just to complete that list with Baker, he'd be your most experienced corner, is he close?

Jeff Hafley: He's eligible to practice now. He's doing well. We'll see how it goes with that.

Not to obviously indicate who may or may not be elevated tomorrow, but as far as the young edges with McGraw and Llewellyn, has anyone caught your eye in particular that you think might be close to being able to help?

Jeff Hafley: I would say McGraw is getting there. I think Llewellyn is a guy that we've talked about, so for sure he could be part of that conversation. I think McGraw is a guy that he's done a really nice job in practice, and he's starting to put himself in a position where I think he's getting closer. I don't know if it'll be this week, but he's getting closer. But I think he needs to get his name mentioned.

I'm doing a story about how JB and Jacob Rodriguez's mentorship kind of mirrors what Bobby Wagner did for JB back in Seattle. I'm curious, you mentioned these 5, 6 a.m. meetings that these two have with you, just how did that get started?